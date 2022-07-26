Darr Feedlot celebrates 40 years of progress

DARR — “Cattle are our business but our people make the difference,” is a motto of Darr Feedlot. On Friday, July 22, they celebrated 40 years of operation and progress.

Darr Feedlot was formally established in 1982. Those at the time recall the “Tough 80s”.

Tight fiscal policies by the Federal Reserve, intending to bring down high interest rates, caused farmland value to drop by 60 percent in some areas from 1981 to 1985. Farm debt for land and equipment purchases soared during the 1970s and early 1980s.

Farm foreclosures rose dramatically, and economists said more than 33 percent of farmers were in serious trouble – further depressing land prices. Farmers and ranchers who expanded by buying land and more during the strong export days of the 1970s were often hardest hit.

At the time, Craig Uden recalls working with veteran Dawson County cattlemen Dale Kugler through an internship program during the summer. One year later, Kugler recommended Uden to six partners who were seeking a manager for a new feedlot they were opening.

“They called me at 5 a.m. and said, ‘We’ve got this new feed yard and we need someone to run it. Are you willing to give it a try?’ I came to Darr Feedlot on June 1, 1983, less than a month after leaving college. We started from ground zero with a 1,500-head capacity lot,” Uden recalled later.

Uden said the partners wanted one place where they could market their cattle instead of doing it at home. He said at the time the industry was poised to go into the commercial cattle feeding industry recognizable today.

“We just grew with the business as we found more (customers)” Uden said.

Now 40 years later, Darr Feedlot is a 40,000-head feedlot facility with yards for 60-250 head of cattle.

To celebrate this milestone, several different events were held on July 22, the first of which was a presentation on Darr Feedlot’s future vision with four different guest speakers.

The first was Travis Mullinks, a range cow nutritionist and Extension specialist with the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. He earned his Masters and PhD in Range Nutrition from New Mexico State University.

“His research and extension objectives consist of developing an applied cow-calf research program that emphasizes economically viable management options through enhanced efficiency, productivity and nutritional management in beef cattle production.”

During his presentation, Mulliniks spoke about successful cow-calf management and how it can impact feedlot performance.

A cow-calf operation is a method of raising beef cattle in which a permanent herd of cows is kept by a farmer or rancher to produce calves for later sale.

Cow–calf operations are generally divided into two types. First are those that produce feeder cattle to be raised by other agricultural enterprises, such as feedlots. These sell their calves after they have been weaned and are under a year in age. The second are those that raise the calves for one or two years before selling them directly to slaughter.

Mulliniks said research shows the importance of prenatal nutrition, supplementation and programminghas on cattle throughout their lifespan.

One notable example of the environment having a detrimental effect on cattle’s quality was the 2019 bomb cyclone and the flooding that followed. Mulliniks said high stress years have a large impact on the overall health of cattle.

Uden added later, “Stress has a long tale.”

Mulliniks concluded by stating that cow-calf management plays a big role in feedlot performance and health.

The second speaker was Sara Place, Chief Sustainability Officer with Elanco Animal Health. She received her PhD in Animal Biology from the University of California, Davis.

Place spoke about the sustainability of the beef industry and how the narrative surrounding the industry has affected it.

Sustainability is complex and full of value judgments, yet the one issue that dominates today is climate change, Place stated during her presentation.

Questions society tends to ask are, what we should be eating, how food should be grown and produced and how can beef and dairy be a part of a sustainable diet.

Place said as soon as the word “should” enters the picture, it becomes a personal judgment and not objective.

She noted research that shows the risks of inadequate nutrition increases as animal sourced food decreases. Place said globally, one in four children’s growth is considered stunted due to the lack of nutrition.

At the most basic level, Place said humans developed to be omnivores, eating both meat and plant based foods, due to the nutritional benefits.

Place said cattle are considered “upcyclers” in that they aid in upgrading plain proteins into higher quality protein for people.

Around 90 percent of what grain-finished beef cattle eat is not in competition with the human food supply, Place said, upcycling is a fundamental value that beef brings to a sustainable food system.

However, Place noted that dairy and beef alternatives are marketing products on sustainability issues, animal welfare and environmental impacts. This has drawn billions of dollars in investments.

There is a growing perception that the cattle industry is not sustainable, Place said, that the public’s perception is important as it will influence their actions.

She noted it’s important for the industry to share the facts about the industry.

With an emphasis on greenhouse gas emissions, Place presented information showing the cattle industry makes up only 3.7 percent of the United States greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation makes up 27 percent of emissions, 25 percent from electricity production, 24 percent from industry, 13 percent from commercial and residential buildings and 11 percent from agriculture.

Place said the cattle industry has made progress in lowering their emissions since the 1960s.

Many companies and countries around the world have adopted the Paris Climate agreement, which is to limit temperature change around the world.

Cattle production leads to methane emissions, but Place noted that methane emissions must decrease, but don’t have to reach zero to limit additional climate warming.

Place concluded that climate neutrality for meat production in North America is likely possible and technically feasible, but requires new innovations.

She noted the industry cannot lose focus of other aspects of sustainability, such as economic viability.

Societal perceptions are driving the conversations and expectations of the industry are high, Place said, future pathways to tangibly achieve action are needed and there are gaps to fill in knowledge, implementation, economic feasibility and people.

The other speakers were Don Close, Chief Research and Analytics Officer at American Ag Credit. He has worked as a licensed commodity broker and handled risk management and pricing for large cattle operations, grain procurement and market outlooks for hogs and cattle. He is a graduate of West Texas A&M.

The last was Ann Marie Bosshamer, Executive Director of the Nebraska Beef Council. She has served with the council in a variety of roles since 1996 but now serves as the executive director. She has been a part of the Nebraska LEAD 15 program, the Federation of State Beef Council’s Advisory Board, the AFAN Board and the USMARC Beef Focus Group.

After the presentations, the participants toured Mac’s Creek Winery and Vineyard and Canyon Lakes Brewing Company before returning to the Holiday Inn Express for an evening meal and closing remarks.