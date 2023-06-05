ELWOOD — It’s time to celebrate the Stars and Stripes as we prepare for our nation’s 250th birthday!

The Bonneville and Omaha chapters, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are pleased to announce the dedication of an American 250! Marker at the Gosper County Courthouse in Elwood on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m.

Additionally, a plaque in memory of Dorothy Wilken Abbott, a former Elwood resident and Omaha chapter, NSDAR member will also be recognized.

We invite the community of Elwood and surrounding areas to attend the dedication of this America 250! Marker, which will be visible from Highway 283. After the dedication ceremony there will be a reception at the courthouse.

Dorothy Wilken Abbott graduated from Elwood High School in 1949 and was a sister of the late Arline Miles and an aunt of Deb Miles Hatfield.

As of April 15, the Nebraska Society NSDAR has placed America 250! Markers at Omaha’s Memorial Park on Nov. 6, 2022 and the Archway in Kearney on March 11, 2023. Other marker dedications were held on April 30, 2023 in Lincoln and in Alliance on May 14, 2023.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s goal is to place American 250! Markers in every state of the Union before the 250th birthday of the nation. Please join use for the celebration.

An additional note from Nebraska State Regent Marcia K. Shavlik:

“Nebraska Daughters are preparing for the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of the Independence of the Thirteen Colonies in 1776. The 2026 Semiquincentennial celebration will be even bigger event than our Bicentennial in 1976. We’d love to have you help serve our communities and preserve the memory of those who carried the musket and beat the drum. They witnessed the birth of our nation. Let us never forget them!”