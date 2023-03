LEXINGTON — The Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is taking applications for the purchase of an American Flag to replace any torn, tattered, or ripped flag.

This application is a result of our 2022 Give Big Lex fundraiser to assist any government building, company, organization, or individual in proudly displaying our flag.

Please e-mail Marge Bader at mbader57@msm.com or Sandy Mittelstaedt at sandyjmittelstaedt@gmail.com for the application or more information.