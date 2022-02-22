Dangerously cold wind chills to be in place across the area Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON — A major weather pattern shift is taking place this week and the area will endure the coldest temperatures yet seen this winter season.

While the cold took hold on Tuesday, dangerously cold wind chills will be in place across Dawson and Gosper counties, indeed all of south central Nebraska, on Wednesday morning.

Values look to be as cold as minus 15 to minus 30 degrees; winds will be breezy out of the north at a sustained 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service – Hastings.

“The very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” according to NWS Hastings.

Snow may also be on the ground by Wednesday morning, but amounts will be light, around half an inch across the western portion of the NWS Hastings warning area.

The NWS issues different types of statements depending on the severity of a cold weather threat.

Wind Chill Warning: Take Action: NWS issues a wind chill warning when dangerously cold wind chill values are expected or occurring. If you are in an area with a wind chill warning, avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. If you do go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts. Update them when you arrive safely at your destination.

Wind Chill Watch: Be Prepared: NWS issues a wind chill watch when dangerously cold wind chill values are possible. As with a warning, adjust your plans to avoid being outside during the coldest parts of the day. Make sure your car has at least a half a tank of gas, and update your winter survival kit.

Wind Chill Advisory: Be Aware: NWS issues a wind chill advisory when seasonably cold wind chill values but not extremely cold values are expected or occurring. Be sure you and your loved ones dress appropriately and cover exposed skin when venturing outdoors.

Dressing for extreme cold should include three or more layers; including a strong outer layer to keep out the wind, a warm hat, a face mask, two layers of pants and warm, waterproof boots, according to the NWS.

Frostbite can happen in minutes, especially on the extremities such as fingers, toes, nose and ears, but can affect any area of exposed skin. If you suspect frostbite, immediately move inside to a heated location and begin warming the affected areas using warm water or body heat. Do not use hot water or radiant heat such as a fireplace since affected areas can be easily burned. Seek medical attention for severe frostbite.

“Frostbite happens when the body's survival mechanisms kick in during extremely cold weather. To protect the vital inner organs, the body cuts circulation to your extremities: feet, hands, nose, etc., which eventually freeze. To avoid frostbite, stay inside during severe cold, especially when the wind chill is minus 50 degrees or below. If you must go out, try to cover every part of your body: ears, nose, toes and fingers, etc.,” according to the NWS.