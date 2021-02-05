Dangerous wind chill values to descend on area this weekend, lasting into the work week

LEXINGTON — A cold Arctic air will accompany an approaching wave on Saturday which will drop temperatures 20 degrees below average and cause dangerous wind chill values to take hold during the evenings of the upcoming days.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings the cold air brought in by this system will stay in place at least through the end of next week and has the potential to hang around longer.

The reason for this is a polar high pressure system which will create a blocking pattern over northern Canada, which will cause little movement in the upper low over Manitoba and Ontario, according to a NWS Hastings forecast discussion.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper teens or lower 20s, with a chance of snow during the morning hours. However, little accumulation is expected.

The real concern with this system is the “dangerous,” wind chill values which will take hold in the area. Saturday night will be the start of sub-zero wind chills and will only get colder over the coming days, according to NWS Hastings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday night could see wind chills around -5 to -15 degrees. The nights during the week could see wind chills generally between -15 to -30 degrees. Highs on Monday are expected to only reaching the single digits and teens.