Dangerous wind chill values to descend on area this weekend, lasting into the work week

LEXINGTON — A cold Arctic air will accompany an approaching wave on Saturday which will drop temperatures 20 degrees below average and cause dangerous wind chill values to take hold during the evenings of the upcoming days.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings the cold air brought in by this system will stay in place at least through the end of next week and has the potential to hang around longer.
The reason for this is a polar high pressure system which will create a blocking pattern over northern Canada, which will cause little movement in the upper low over Manitoba and Ontario, according to a NWS Hastings forecast discussion.
Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper teens or lower 20s, with a chance of snow during the morning hours. However, little accumulation is expected.
The real concern with this system is the “dangerous,” wind chill values which will take hold in the area. Saturday night will be the start of sub-zero wind chills and will only get colder over the coming days, according to NWS Hastings.
Saturday night could see wind chills around -5 to -15 degrees. The nights during the week could see wind chills generally between -15 to -30 degrees. Highs on Monday are expected to only reaching the single digits and teens.
The arctic air, with brisk winds, can lead to dangerously cold wind chill values.
“People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce,” according to the NWS.
Frostbite can happen in minutes, especially on the extremities such as fingers, toes, nose and ears, but can affect any area of exposed skin.
If you suspect frostbite, immediately move inside to a heated location and begin warming the affected areas using warm water or body heat. Do not use hot water or radiant heat such as a fireplace since affected areas can be easily burned. Seek medical attention for severe frostbite, according to the NWS.
“When your body temperature sinks below 96 degrees, you have hypothermia, a serious health hazard that occurs when body temperature is lowered too much. Get medical attention immediately. Move the victim inside to a heated location and begin warming the center of the body first. If the person is unconscious, administer CPR,” according to the NWS.