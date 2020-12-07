Dangerous fire weather prompts red flag warning today

DAWSON COUNTY — Dry conditions, higher winds and low humidity has contributed to dangerous fire weather conditions today, a red flag warning will be in place from 12 to 5 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service Hastings, dangerous fire weather conditions will be in place today. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, with some gusts as high as 25 mph.

Relative humidity will also drop to 15 to 20 percent today, along with the other conditions this has prompted a red flag warning.

The warning area includes most of the west and central portions of NWS Hastings county warning area, including Dawson, Gosper, Buffalo and Phelps counties.

Any fires which develop will be difficult to control and outdoor burning is not recommended, according to NWS Hastings.