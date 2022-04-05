Damaging wind gusts, significant fire weather likely on Wednesday

LEXINGTON — The local area will have to brace itself for potentially damaging wind gusts and significant fire weather concerns on Wednesday, April 6.

According to the National Weather Service – Hastings, Wednesday will be the first of a two day blast of strong northwest winds.

“Wednesday is currently forecast to feature sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts of 45 to 55 mph, although at least isolated damaging gusts around 60 mph cannot be ruled out,” according to NWS Hastings, “Travel will be difficult for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Damage to outbuildings or trees may also occur.”

The cause of these high winds is that a large closed low pressure system will stall to the east over the Midwest and create a strong surface pressure gradient across the area.

Along with periods of blowing dust, Wednesday also sees significant fire weather concerns, NWS Hastings says the most concerning area of danger is near and south of the state line.

The threat in the local area is only slightly lower due to relative humidity values holding closer to the 25 percent mark. However, the winds alone are a reason for above average fire concern on Wednesday, according to NWS Hastings.

The winds will continue on Thursday, but they will weaken some. Sustained speeds are expected to be around 25-35 mph and gusts could be as high as 40-45 mph.

“Overall, multiple windy days with elevated to critical fire weather concerns will be the main theme of the week,” according to NWS Hastings.

Part of the reason for the fire weather concerns is the ongoing drought throughout the state. In the NWS Hastings area, there was a slight increase in Extreme Drought, D3, and Severe Drought, D2, conditions.

Most areas received well under 0.25 inches of precipitation in the past week.

D3 conditions are in place in Valley and Greeley counties and started to creep south into the northern fringes of Sherman and Howard counties.

Locally, all of Dawson and Gosper counties remain under D2 conditions, which can lead to crop and pasture losses, high fire risks and water shortages are common.

Lexington, from April 2021 to March 2022, has seen 15.15 inches of total precipitation, 62 percent below the 30-year normal.

“Much of the High Plains remained dry last week resulting in deteriorating drought conditions across parts of the Dakotas and Nebraska. The eastern edges of abnormal dryness (D0) and moderate drought (D1) crept eastward, severe drought (D2) expanded over a large swath from southwest North Dakota to central Nebraska,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Short-term dryness is superimposed over long-term moisture deficits across the region. The lack of seasonal snow cover combined with the onset of spring has people in the region worried. Soil moisture is very low, stream flows continue to decline and state reports indicate that stock ponds are drying up,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.