Damage in the millions after a truck catches fire at Downey Drilling

LEXINGTON — The damage will likely be calculated in the millions after a truck caught fire at Downey Drilling during the evening of Friday, Nov. 19.

The members of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department were just sitting down to their annual awards banquet when at 7:26 p.m., they were dispatched to Downey Drilling for the report of a structure fire.

On scene, a fire was ongoing in the shop area of the Downey Drilling building, originating in a truck parked inside.

Fire Chief Bo Berry said Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein and firefighter Brad Worthing went directly from the banquet to the scene. Given the scope of the fire, Holbein paged the Overton Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid, they would respond with three trucks and 10 firefighters.

After the initial wave of Lexington firefighters got on scene, more arrived as more manpower was needed. In all 24 Lexington firefighters would respond with two fire engines, two tankers, an air trailer and a rescue unit, Berry said.

The fire originated from a short circuit in the engine compartment of a truck that was parked inside the Downey Drilling building. Berry said that truck was likely a total loss, around $1.2 million. A race trailer, sponsored by Downey Drilling, suffered damage as well.