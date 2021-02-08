Daily rates of COVID-19 have dropped steadily in 2021 throughout the Lexington urban area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two Rivers last week lowered their COVID-19 risk dial to near the ‘moderate’ level.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,680 total cases, 8,707 of which are no longer symptomatic and 111 deaths.

At least 290 new cases were reported in Nebraska on Feb. 7, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map. Over the past week, there has been an average of 421 cases per day, a decrease of 44 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

Hospitalizations across Nebraska have continued to decline into the high 200s, on Monday morning there were 263 active hospitalizations in the state. Cases dropped from record highs in November 2020, plateaued in December and then continued to decline in 2021.

On the vaccination front, 4.58 percent of the edible population of Nebraska has completed their vaccinations. To date, 300,400 total vaccines have been allocated, 232,896 of which have been administered; of those 164,962 have received one dose, while 67,934 have received their second dose.

To date, Nebraska has recorded 193,826 total cases, of those 140,902 have recovered. There have been 1,968 deaths.