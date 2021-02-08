Daily rates of COVID-19 have dropped steadily in 2021 throughout the Lexington urban area

LEXINGTON — While daily rates of COVID-19 have been dropping, so has the amount of testing uptake in the Lexington urban area, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Testing uptake in Lexington area remains poor; weekly tests availed by residents are comparable to late September, before Lexington’s second COVID outbreak, according to Two Rivers.
However, ICU availability and COVID-19 related medical and surgical bed usage are within safe levels in the Lexington urban area, as well across the entire seven county health district.
Cases per capital in Lexington remained low between December 2020 and February 2021 and are trending toward zero, recent outbreaks in Cozad appear to have receded for now.
In the Kearney urban area, daily rates of the virus are remaining steady, but recent outbreaks have been recorded in Axtell and Gibbon.
To the south, the Holdrege urban area has also seen a steady drop in their daily rates of positive cases, in spite of increased testing across the area.
Around 3.4 percent of all eligible people, aged 16 and over, in the Two Rivers district have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those eligible are advised to contact their physician or Two Rivers for details about registration.
Two Rivers last week lowered their COVID-19 risk dial to near the ‘moderate’ level.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,680 total cases, 8,707 of which are no longer symptomatic and 111 deaths.
At least 290 new cases were reported in Nebraska on Feb. 7, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map. Over the past week, there has been an average of 421 cases per day, a decrease of 44 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
Hospitalizations across Nebraska have continued to decline into the high 200s, on Monday morning there were 263 active hospitalizations in the state. Cases dropped from record highs in November 2020, plateaued in December and then continued to decline in 2021.
On the vaccination front, 4.58 percent of the edible population of Nebraska has completed their vaccinations. To date, 300,400 total vaccines have been allocated, 232,896 of which have been administered; of those 164,962 have received one dose, while 67,934 have received their second dose.
To date, Nebraska has recorded 193,826 total cases, of those 140,902 have recovered. There have been 1,968 deaths.
Across the country, cases have fallen 30 percent over the last two weeks and hospitalizations are falling, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map. These are true signs of progress but uncertainty remains about the coming months.