LEXINGTON — Dawson Area Development has introduced a new program, Leadership Dawson County 2.0.

The program is open to those who are a graduate of past Dawson Area Leadership classes, or those in a leadership role that want to sharpen their skill set. The program is being held in cooperation between Dawson Area Development (DAD) and the City of Lexington.

Dawson Area Leadership comprises a nine session/nine-month class on leadership and the Dawson County area.

Class members hear from decision makers that make the Dawson County area so vital and important for the state.

The topics include: Ag, Energy and Environment; Local Government and Law Enforcement; Education, HHS, Business, Industry and Media; State Government, Art, Culture and Recreation and a Water Power and Irrigation Tour.

“Dawson Area Leadership has played a big role in producing leaders across the county. Many boards, councils, panels, etc. include members of DAL or Leadership Dawson County, as it was known before,” per Scott Foster DAD Assistant Director.

Leadership Dawson County 2.0 will consist of an eight month leadership cohort designed to help community members who are already in leadership roles to further their skill sets.

“Leadership Dawson County 2.0 participants will gain access to a premier leadership training experience, including a powerful, on-demand leadership program offered by our partner, BetterCulture,” according to DAD, “The program’s content has been utilized by thousands of leaders with 97 percent of the participants saying the content is ‘outstanding’ and is designed to impact leaders in organizations of all industries and sizes.”

BetterCulture promotes seven “Principles of Leadership”

Leaders maintain a never-ending focus on mission, culture and the pursuit of excellence

Leaders create an environment where staff feel proud of their company and know that their company is proud of them

Leaders work hard to help staff be successful at work and in life

Leaders protect the right of good staff to work with good staff

Leaders encourage and promote open discussion and analysis as a predicate to decision making

Leaders deal effectively with conflict

Leaders encourage others to enjoy their work

Local sessions will be facilitated by the City of Lexington’s Workforce Development Office.

Over the eight months of this program, participants will continue to learn the behaviors necessary to grow as leaders in their organizations and positively impact Dawson County through the skills they have gained.

The program dates are Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6, Jan. 3, 2024, Feb. 7, 2024, March 6, 2024, April 3, 2024 and May 1, 2024.

Each session will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the DAD offices in the Dawson County Opportunity Center in Lexington.

The classes will engage in conversation based on videos watched before each class, similar to a book club format.

The cost to participate in the program is $350, this includes access to the seven modules and 56 videos in the training program, as well as a workbook for each participant to use as a guide. The group will also hear from leaders throughout the Dawson County area.

If anyone is interested in participating, email Scott Foster, sfoster@cityoflex.com by Sept 1. with their name, company, current role and a brief description of what they hope to get out of the program.

Applications will be reviewed and the first class will be selected by Sept. 15, there will be a limited number of participants so those who are interested are asked to send in their emails early.

Anyone with questions can email or call Foster at 308-217-0005.