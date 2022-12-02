Cynthia Boyd celebrates retirement

LEXINGTON — After serving as the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce’s administrative assistant since 2018, Cynthia Boyd is set to enjoy her retirement.

“Cynthia's teamwork and dedication not only to the chamber, but to our entire community throughout the years are greatly appreciated! I hope to that she enjoys her retired life as much as I have enjoyed working with her,” said Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann.

Boyd has been affiliated with the Chamber since she became an ambassador in 2016.

Boyd became interested in the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and became an ambassador for the organization. "I was fascinated by some of the things they did. It seemed more social than work, but constructive social interactions, things to improve the community," Boyd said.

The people involved with the Chamber kept Boyd interested over the years. She said, "People say water seeks its own level. What kept me involved was the people connected to the Chamber. They were not self-centered people. They were striving to make things better for not just themselves, but the community.”

Boyd’s road to the assistant position became apparent after a meeting of the Chamber ambassadors. An announcement was made that the Chamber was seeking to fill the part-time assistant position and the question was posed of who could fill it.

"All fingers pointed toward me," said Boyd.

After that she realized that this could be a good fit for her and applied for the position.

Four years later, Boyd said the chamber helps connect with the community and gives businesses a voice when asked about the mission of the chamber. She said Lexington is a great place for a business to operate.

When asked about what stood out to her during her time, Boyd said how much the businesses step up when there is a need in the community; this was highlighted in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the area.

She said many of the businesses have been “tremendous” in their giving and many will offer their help, “with no questions asked.” Boyd said you truly get to see the hearts of people in a time of need.

When asked about her retirement plans, Boyd said she plans to take time for herself and noted she may keep involved with the chamber, but said she had been given a word of advice from other retirees, learn when to say no!