LEXINGTON — Lexington's Mobile Food Pantry monthly distribution started over two years ago, but this week saw a new twist on "mobile.”
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Mobile Food Pantry sponsored by the Food Bank for the Heartland decided on an open air, drive through distribution. Formerly patrons came to the Lexington Middle School cafeteria, where they could choose which items they would like to take home. For example, each family might be allowed two cans of corn, one loaf of bread and one bag of apples-among other items. The options for bread sometimes ranged from six to 16 choices.
This month the canned vegetables, pasta, rice and so on came prepacked in boxes-one for each household. There was a loaf of white bread and several bags of fresh produce. "There weren't as many options as in past months," said Kristi O'Meara, Lexington Schools Social Worker and coordinator of the Lexington Mobile Food Pantry. "We had food to serve 672 households on a first come first serve basis, Patrons drove their cars by the front of the middle school and volunteers brought out the food. We didn't want people getting out of their cars."
"How come we couldn't do this yesterday?" asked one volunteer, recalling the former day's 70-degree sunny afternoon as she pulled on her gloves, zipped up her winter coat and headed outside into the 20-degree overcast day pulling a wagon filled with food. The sharp north wind put a chill on things so pulling carts and staying active also meant the volunteers stayed warmer.
The line of cars snaked its way for blocks and blocks. Bo Berry set up the initial car route on the west side of the school with barricades. A police car with lights flashing announced, "You've made it to the end of the line!" A joyful, happy end to a long wait in the car for many.
Middle school students usually volunteer to pull wagons and assist patrons with food, but because of the pandemic adults were asked to volunteer. "It's so great to have a community where people pull together to help each other, but we really do miss our students," said O'Meara. Plus, there's always humor in every event. One woman popped open her trunk and the volunteer hollered, "There's no room." There was a vacuum in the trunk, so she quickly opened the back door. Lots of pickups rolled through. A volunteer placed the food over the side of one pickup, but something was amiss. With a quick jump the volunteer sprung over the side of the pickup, fixed the problem, and kangarooed back to the sidewalk. With a quick double-tap to the pickup he signaled all was well and off they drove.
"This is a difficult time for so many people," said O'Meara. "We want to help as many as we can." The event wasn't perfect, but after all, it was a first. "We always learn and then we have to make adjustments," explained O'Meara. "Overall it went very smooth."
