Culligan driver ejected after vehicle rolls, strikes and damages utility pole

LEXINGTON — The driver of a Culligan van was injured after he was ejected when the vehicle rolled into a ditch, striking and damaging a utility pole.

At 3:43 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Road 438, south of Highway 30, southeast of Lexington, due to the report of a male injured in single vehicle accident.

Arriving on scene, responders found the Culligan vehicle on its left side in the west ditch of Road 438, broken water bottles and wrapping were scattered across the roadway.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tim Kostrunek said a Chevrolet Camaro had approached the roadway, but not entered it as the Culligan vehicle was northbound.

The Culligan driver swerved his vehicle, which entered the ditch and rolled, striking and damaging a utility pole in the process.

Kostrunek said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the rollover and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by the LVFD to Lexington Regional Health Center.

No citations should be issued, Kostrunek said, but the accident remains under investigation.

The LVFD, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Public Power District assisted on scene.

