Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CAMBRIDGE — On Friday, May 26, Cambridge Public Schools hosted the 2023 Cambridge Community School Organization (CSO) All Star boys and girls basketball games.

The CSO was organized in the fall of 1984 and showcased senior athletes from the area bounded by the Kansas border on the south, the Colorado border on the west, Highway 23 to the north and Highway 183 on the east.

In 1993, after 8 years of success, the committee had to add Class B because of the dwindling numbers of Class D schools.

Fast forward to 2016, the committee had to add schools because of the low number of senior team members.

The boys and girls each had two practices before the games were held.

There are a different set of rules for the All Star games compared to regular season play.

In the first half, five players played five minute segments with man to man defense. There was no pressing. Team fouls reset after each quarter and free throws were shot after teams had five fouls. Every foul was worth two free throws.

The second half had different rules than the first. Coaches could sub in any combination of players, any defense could be used, and pressing was allowed unless the team was ahead by more than 10 points.

Each player was allotted six fouls.

EAST GIRLS

The East girls fell behind 13 to 22 in the first quarter and scored 12 points in the second quarter to edge the West girls lead.

A halftime, the East girls were behind 15 to 32.

In the third quarter, the East girls dominated with 24 points scored and took the lead for the first time.

The fourth quarter saw both teams battle back and forth for the win. As the regulation clock buzzed, Addison Neal of Alma was fouled and went to the line to shoot two and win the game for the East girls. Neal missed both shots and sent the game into overtime.

It was a close game in overtime as both teams went shot for shot until the end when the East girls fired up a three to win it but came up short.

The East team lost 68 to 70.

Megan Dyer of Cozad was selected to play but could not participate due to an injury.

Kynlee Strauser of Gothenburg had 13 points, three three-pointers and six fouls.

Ellarey Harm of Gothenburg had eight points and two fouls.

Zoey Evans of Elwood (Hi-Line) had zero points and three fouls.

EAST BOYS

In the first quarter, the East boys took a two point lead.

The East boys held the lead 50 to 47 going into halftime.

It wasn’t the best third quarter for the East boys as the West team took off and scored 31 points and held the East to 18.

With four three-pointers made in the fourth, the West team couldn’t be stopped.

The East team lost 86-108.

Dru Truax of Lexington won the East team MVP with six threes made, 19 points and one foul.

Daud Daud of Lexington had 12 points, made one three-pointer and no fouls.

Wes Geiken of Gothenburg had eight points and one foul.