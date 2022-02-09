Crusaders run away from Minutemen

Parents night was not kind to the Lexington Minuteman basketball program Friday night. The visiting Crusaders of Grand Island Central Catholic hit often and hard in a 69-37 victory.

The Crusaders enjoyed a 21-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. In all, the visitors hit eight three pointers, five of which fell in the first half.

The visitors also blocked nine shots and out-rebounded the Minutemen 23-15.

Lexington was limited to just five points in the third quarter and did not score over the final three minutes.

Daud Daud was the leading scorer with nine points. A pair of Crusaders reached double figures, led by Isaac Herbeck with 21 points and Marcus Lowry with 17.

Lexington fell Saturday at Aurora 74-49 and will next be in action Feb 10 at Adams Central.

The final home game is set for February 17 against Alliance.