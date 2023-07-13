LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue, which aims to bring emergency shelter services and transitional housing options to Dawson County received donations from the Lexington Ministerial Association and the Trinity Foundation.

“Crossroads Mission Avenue is grateful to receive donations of $10,000 from the Lexington Ministerial Association and $6,000 from the Trinity Foundation,” Crossroads stated in a press release.

Trinity Lutheran Pastor Rob Kuefner said that organizations may apply for grants from the Trinity Foundation, which Crossroads had done.

“We felt as a foundation that the need for help with the homeless and transitional housing,” Kuefner said. He also noted the foundation typically likes to support long term projects in the community.

As for the Ministerial Association, Kuefner said the pastors and the churches experience people coming to them for help regarding housing.

He said knowing Crossroads and the ministry that it provides through their services, the association felt it was important to support them, wherever a shelter may be located.

“The Lexington clergy are well aware of the needs in Dawson County and are showing their support for Crossroads’ efforts to serve the community through this generous donation,” Crossroads stated in a press release.

The check presentation was held in front of the former Plum Creek Care Center facility on Wednesday, which Crossroads is working to acquire and convert into a shelter.

Crossroads has a signed purchase agreement in place for $2.3 million dollars and is actively campaigning to raise the funding needed to complete the acquisition.

However, the path to acquire the former care home turned rocky after the Lexington Planning Commission recommended denial of a permit to use the facility as a homeless shelter.

The city council will issue their decision at a future meeting.

Daniel Buller, Executive Director for Crossroads Mission Avenue, said prior to the meeting that the proposal to open a shelter across from the Lexington High School had become controversial in the community.

“Whether or not the Lord opens the door for this facility is up to Him,” Buller said, “As a Christian organization, I believe God paves the way and will show us the way to go. I think what is important is that it keeps the conversation alive.”

Buller said no matter where the facility opens, the homeless issue in Lexington is real.

“There is a solution, we just need to keep working toward it,” said Buller.

Buller said he believes that Crossroads is in a unique position to serve the homeless and needy men, women, and families of Dawson County.

“The ministry of Crossroads Mission Avenue is blessed to be in a position that allows us to expand our services across underserved areas of Central Nebraska. Our dedication is "bringing glory to God through the helping of people.”