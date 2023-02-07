LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue, which is fundraising to begin construction on a homeless shelter and transitional housing facility, received an $80,000 donation from Healthy Blue on Monday, Feb. 6.

Crossroads is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.

The former Love in Action building at 907 W. 8th St. was purchased by Crossroads and will be renovated into 17 one-room apartments that can serve single men, single women or families in Dawson County.

Crossroads began serving the Lexington community in July 2022, partnering with Food Bank for the Heartland to provide a monthly mobile food pantry.

Crossroads’ staff, guests and volunteers within the Lexington community work together to pass out food boxes, there are no requirements to attend the monthly event, which serves up to 450 families.

Audrey Rocheleau, Community Relations Specialist with Healthy Blue, said the donation would sponsor Crossroads mission to build their homeless shelter and their continued work with the Mobile Food Pantry.

Healthy Blue is a Medicaid managed care for Nebraska, one of three in the state and is a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Rocheleau said shelter is a basic human right and Healthy Blue supports the Crossroads mission to offer food, shelter and care to people so they can go to the doctor and become healthy in other ways.

A homeless shelter is a need in the community Rocheleau said and they are happy to give back to Lexington through this donation to Crossroads.

Daniel Buller, Executive Director of Crossroads Mission Avenue, said the donation was, “an incredible gift and contribution toward the campaign and will help thrust us forward.” He noted this will help build confidence for other investors who may be looking to help support Crossroads.

Since Crossroads began working in Lexington, Buller said Healthy Blue was one of the first entities to partner with them in their work. Healthy Blue helped support Crossroads as they helped to provide the monthly food pantry.

The current campaign to construct the homeless shelter and transitional living facility has over $280,000 raised so far, Buller said. He said they have already raised a considerable amount noting they only began fundraising last fall.

He said into the spring and the fall Crossroads plans to persue capital grants which could provide the bulk of their fundraising.

A part of the fundraising campaign includes a thrift store that is currently located in the building where the homeless shelter will eventually be built.

The thrift store is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store offers furniture, clothing, household goods, linens, home improvement, books, vinyl records and more at affordable prices.

Buller said Crossroads utilizes a sustainability plan that has been successful in the Tri-Cities, once construction begins on the shelter; the store will not close down permanently, but will be moved to another location in the community.

Despite being open only one week, Buller said the Lexington thrift store actually outperformed their thrift store in Kearney.

“Which is pretty incredible,” said Buller, “it shows that even in a smaller community like Lexington, the people are generous and want to help, it’s created an avenue to help.”

All proceeds from the thrift store go to support local homeless programs, Buller said.

Renovation of the shelter could be completed as early as December 2023.

When asked how he felt about Crossroads receiving the Healthy Blue donation, Buller said last week he had received a call from a Lexington mother with three children who had no shelter and no place to go.

Buller said once the facility is built, people, families and children, will have a place to go and a safe place to be. They will receive food and shelter and be able to have a path forward.

The shelter will help address generational poverty and the causes that keep people in poverty, Buller said. “When we open up a mission, we hit the ground running.”

“Our message to people is that help is on the way,” Buller said, “And when Crossroads says that, we mean business.”

Buller said over the years they have been able to see where the needs are in surrounding counties. For instance when they opened in Hastings, they were seeing Hall County residents, when they opened in Grand Island, they aided Buffalo County residents and now their Kearney facility, opened in 2012, has been aiding Dawson County residents.

“Crossroads Mission Avenue is not looking to compete with existing programs in Lexington. The objective of this capital campaign is to provide shelter and services where there is a need, and to partner with existing agencies,” per Crossroads Lexington campaign materials.

“The needs are great in Lexington, and the Crossroads Board of Directors and I believe that Crossroads is in a unique position to serve not only those with food insecurities in Lexington, but also the homeless and needy men, women and families of Dawson County. With the support of the Crossroads Board of Directors and the City of Lexington, Crossroads Mission Avenue seeks to Follow the Need and join the Lexington community in providing local care and programming for the homeless and needy in Dawson County,” Buller wrote.