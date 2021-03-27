CraZy Marv’s RV & Cabin Retreat plans to fully open June 1 at Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE — A new recreational vehicle and cabin retreat will soon open with all of its amenities on June 1 near the inlet on Johnson Lake.

CraZy Marv’s RV & Cabin Retreat will be fully opened on June 1, it is located at the former Sundy’s Inlet location on Drive 18 at Jonson Lake.

Marvin and Grace Cochrane purchased the property in July 2020 and have been working to open the location up as a new RV and cabin rental location.

The Cochrane’s run an RV park in Aurora and have been living out of their RV for the last 15 years as a part of their business. “We know the ins and outs of it,” Marvin said. He added it’s always been his dream to own his own RV park and Grace encouraged him recently to fulfill it.

The location will feature 10 full time RV hook ups and 14 overnight hook ups, Marvin said. There will also be two small, “fisherman” bunk cabins and a rental home with three beds and two baths.

A bait shop will also be available with convenience store items, said Marvin. They will also offer a propane exchange, bagged ice and firewood.