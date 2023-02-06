GRAND ISLAND — The deadline is approaching to order conservation tree seedlings from the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD).

Since 1972, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) have worked with communities and landowners to plant more than 100 million trees throughout the state. For $1.00 each, conservation trees benefit both people and animals. They shade and shelter homes, reduce soil erosion, protect crops and livestock, provide food and cover for wildlife, buffer noise, provide valuable products and add beauty to the landscape.

During this especially snowy winter in north and west Nebraska, windbreaks have played an important role in the protecting livestock. Windbreaks provide benefits to feedlots, pastures, and calving areas by reducing wind speeds and sheltering animals from the harsh elements. This not only reduces stress and mortality but decreases feed requirements saving the producer money and resources.

As windbreaks age, NRD foresters suggest rehabbing existing windbreaks or designing plans for a new planting. The NRD Conservation Tree Program offers landowners an inexpensive way to protect their property. NRD staff and foresters work with landowners to select the right trees for the property, design the space and many NRDs can even plant them for you.

In December 2021, Executive Travel announced a partnership with Nebraska’s NRDs to plant 1 million trees over the next five years through the ETGreen campaign. In 2022, the campaign funded more than 51,000 trees and in 2023, Executive Travel committed an additional $75,000 for tree planting. This partnership gives Executive Travel the opportunity to assist local landowners in planting all 1 million trees in Nebraska.

“When Executive Travel was building the ETGreen initiative, we wanted to partner with a local organization dedicated to a sustainable future and a beautiful Nebraska,” said Steve Glenn, Executive Travel chairman. “This great network of local landowners who plant hundreds of thousands of trees through the NRD annually guarantees trees are planted and cared for.”

Central Platte NRD also offers a tree planting service, weed barrier fabric and installation for orders of 200+ trees. Orders are accepted through April 1st; however, popular species sell out fast, so place your order now for the best selection. For more information on cost share availability or to place an order, contact Kelly Cole (308) 385-6282, email cole@cpnrd.org or contact your local NRCS office.

Learn more about the NRD Conservation Tree Program at www.cpnrd.org.