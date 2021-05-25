Cozad women charged with burglary at Island Dehy Mill found not guilty by reason of insanity

LEXINGTON — A Cozad women who was charged with burglary and theft after a break-in at Island Dehy Mill, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in Dawson County District Court on Friday, May 14.

Shauna Albers, 46, had been charged with burglary and theft by taking over $5,000 in October 2020. Albers pleaded not guilty to the charges, her lawyer requested a psychological evaluation and a bench trial.

Judge James Doyle found Albers suffered from a mental illness at the time of the offense and she lacked the capacity to understand the nature and consequences of her action and lack the ability to distinguish right from wrong, according to court documents.

In order to determine if Albers is dangerous to herself or others, she must be evaluated by Dr. Rebecca A. Schroder of Curtis. A hearing to review the outcome of the evaluation has been set for July 9 at 1:15 p.m.

Until the hearing, Albers must continue to be treated by a licensed psychiatrist, take any medications prescribed for her mental illness and submit to psychotherapy.

A hearing to discuss Albers’ custody in the Dawson County Jail and the terms of her bond has been set for May 27 at 1 p.m.