Cozad women charged with burglary at Island Dehy Mill found not guilty by reason of insanity

LEXINGTON — A Cozad women who was charged with burglary and theft after a break-in at Island Dehy Mill, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in Dawson County District Court on Friday, May 14.
Shauna Albers, 46, had been charged with burglary and theft by taking over $5,000 in October 2020. Albers pleaded not guilty to the charges, her lawyer requested a psychological evaluation and a bench trial.
Judge James Doyle found Albers suffered from a mental illness at the time of the offense and she lacked the capacity to understand the nature and consequences of her action and lack the ability to distinguish right from wrong, according to court documents.
In order to determine if Albers is dangerous to herself or others, she must be evaluated by Dr. Rebecca A. Schroder of Curtis. A hearing to review the outcome of the evaluation has been set for July 9 at 1:15 p.m.
Until the hearing, Albers must continue to be treated by a licensed psychiatrist, take any medications prescribed for her mental illness and submit to psychotherapy.
A hearing to discuss Albers’ custody in the Dawson County Jail and the terms of her bond has been set for May 27 at 1 p.m.
Cozad police were dispatched at 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2020, to Island Dehy Inc. Hay mill on a report of a break-in and damage.
The building had been intentionally flooded with a hose, which was left running. There was about 6 inches of standing water in the building, and excess water had flooded the gravel parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit.
Wiring was ripped from electrical panels on several grain bins. One of the grain bins were also emptied on the ground, leaving behind feed pellets, according to the arrest affidavit.
Several items, including uniforms, were stolen from the property; the value of all the items came to around $1,500. Several vehicles on the property had been searched, according to the arrest affidavit.
A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado had also been stolen.
Cozad police also found several pieces of evidence:
About 4:20 a.m. a phone call was placed to Island Dehy. The number was registered to Amanda Albers, the daughter of Shauna. Cozad Police believe Shauna used the number.
A red and black blanket, which had been given to Albers by the Cozad Police Department on Oct. 19, was also discovered.
Police also found a time card Albers signed and dated while she was inside the building, according to the arrest affidavit.
About 9 a.m. Thursday, Gothenburg police pulled over Albers, who was driving the stolen Silverado.