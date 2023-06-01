COZAD — The Cozad Reds Pony 14U hosted the Gothenburg Killer Bees A team 14U on a beautiful Tuesday, May 30 evening at Muny Park.

Gothenburg looked to have a steady start after William McVay and Caleb Walker score in the top of the first inning. Cozad’s Mathew Arndt scored the first run for the Reds in the bottom of the inning.

In the second inning, Cozad wasted no time getting three outs and ran in six scores to take the lead.

With the score at seven to two, Gothenburg put one run across home in the top of the third.

Cozad took an eight to three lead in the bottom of the fourth after a run scored by Owen Ross.

The fifth inning was quiet for both teams as no runs were scored.

Gothenburg was at bat in the top of the sixth inning and gave every effort to make a huge comeback. The Killer Bees ran in three scores.

Cozad won eight to six.

Swinging for Cozad was Mathew Arndt with two at bats, two runs scored and one walk. Ross had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one walk. Ethan Atchison had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and one RBI. Myles Ide had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Kellen Shoemaker had three at bats, two hits and two RBIs. Braedon Groteluschen had one at bat, one run scored and walked twice. Cooper Thome had two at bats and one run scored. Brayden Barber had three at bats, two hits and two RBIs.

Pitching for the Reds was Ross with two strikeouts, three walks, two runs allowed and two hits allowed. Groteluschen pitched two innings with four hits allowed and one run allowed. Atchison had two strikeouts, two walks and one hit allowed. Ide had three strikeouts, three walks and three runs allowed.

For Gothenburg, McVay had four at bats, two runs scored and one hit. Carter Kincheloe had three at bats, one hit and one walk. Walker had three at bats, three runs scored, one hit and one walk. Cale Jones had four at bats and one RBI. Axton Jesseph had two at bats, one run scored, one hit and two walks. Kayven Sollar had three at bats, two hits, one walk and one RBI.

On the mound for the Killer Bees was Tristan Koch with three walks, six runs allowed and three hits allowed. Braden Ehlers had two strikeouts, one walk, one run allowed and four hits allowed.

The Cozad Reds advanced to five and one on the season and Gothenburg moved to one and four.

Cozad faced off against Broken Bow at home on Thursday, June 1 at Muny Park.

Gothenburg hosted Holdrege on Thursday, June 1.