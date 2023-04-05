LEXINGTON — Tuesday, April 4 was not the best weather for a track meet but that didn’t stop the Lexington and Cozad Middle schoolers from giving their best at the dual in Lexington.
LEX BOYS
Discus- Edy Castellanos – 8th, Eduardo Lazo – 10th, Gunnar Price – 11th, Wesley Thompson – 13th, Manuel Garcia-Retana – 16th, Cooper Bauer – 18th, Carlos Lopez-Dubon – 20th, Christopher Rivas – 21st and Jonathan Oyler – 22nd
Shot put- Garcia-Retana – 1st, Lazo – 8th, Castellanos – 11th, Thompson – 13th, Rivas – 16th, Bauer – 17th, Lopez-Dubon – 18th and Tristan Guzman – 19th
High jump- Luis Ruiz – 5th
Long jump- Allen Diaz Vu – 2nd, Angel Orozco-Rodriguez – 3rd, Santiago Senobio – 4th, Jared Hernandez – 6th, Ismael Lopez – 10th, Billy Lopez-Velasquez – 12th, Daniel Marin – 13th, Rhome Moore – 14th, Emilio Ascencio – 15th, Talon Thammavong – 16th and Juan Morales-Morales – 17th
Triple jump- Daniel Cisneros-Yanes – 1st
100m dash- Price – 4th, Lopez – 6th, Moore – 9th, Emerzon Lorenzo – 11th, Garcia-Retana – 12th, Marin – 13th, Cisneros-Yanes – 15th, Thammavong – 16th, Sebastian Gonzalez – 17th, Lopez-Velasquez – 18th, Lucas Valente – 21st and Lopez-Dubon – 26th
200m dash- Hernandez – 2nd, Miguel Rodriguez – 3rd, Lopez – 5th, Senobio – 6th, Lopez-Velasquez – 9th, Valente – 10th, Ascencio – 11th, Thammavong – 12th, Marin – 14th and Guzman – 16th
400m- Rodriguez – 3rd, Moore – 6th, Gonzalez – 8th, Guzman – 9th and Oyler – 10th
800m- Morales-Morales – 3rd
1600m- Orozco-Rodriguez – 2nd and Morales-Morales – 5th
4x100 relay – 3rd – Diaz Vu, Price, Ruiz and Cisneros-Yanes
4x400 relay – 2nd – Ruiz, Hernandez, Diaz Vu and Rodriguez
LEX GIRLS
Discus- Emma Lorenzen – 1st, Beatrice Montiel – 6th, Anna Potter – 7th, Edith Corzo – 8th, Aylin Corzo – 9th, Giovanna Garcia – 10th and Nadia Espinoza – 11th
Shot put- Lorenzen – 1st, Potter – 4th, Gavintra Sanchez – 7th, Garcia – 8th and Espinoza – 9th
High jump- Nyekuola Gai – 2nd and Layla Mariel – 5th
Long jump- Rylee Church – 3rd, Angela Astorga-Aguirre – 4th, Milly Villanueva – 6th, Sydney Reutlinger – 8th, Valeria Nava – 12th and Farhiya Abdi – 13th
Triple jump – Atley Harris – 2nd, Rylee Church – 3rd and Reutlinger – 4th
100m dash- Harris – 5th, Alya Rodriguez – 6th, Gai – 7th, Natalie Andres – 11th, Garcia – 13th, Sanchez – 14th and Iris Retana – 15th
200m dash- Rodriguez – 2nd, Jennifer Becerra – 7th, Mariel – 8th, Abdi – 9th, Retana – 10th, Andres – 12th, Natalie Nunez – 16th and Nava – 17th
400m- Church – 1st, E. Corzo – 3rd, A. Corzo – 8th, Villanueva – 9th and Jayden Dickman – 10th
800m- Sarah Monzon – 1st, Brennan Ackerson – 2nd and Dickman – 3rd
1600m- Monzon – 2nd and Ackerson – 3rd
4x100 relay – 1st – A. Corzo, E. Corzo, Harris and Reutlinger
4x400 relay team A – 2nd – Espinoza, Mayci Gomez-Zamudio, Alexa Jimenez and Abdi
4x400 relay team B – 3rd – Andres, Nunez, Nava and Sanchez
COZAD BOYS
Discus- Myles Ide – 1st, Kellen Shoemaker – 2nd, Julien Davis – 3rd, Collin McFall – 4th, Dakari Logan – 5th, Blake Conroy – 6th, Austin Feik – 7th, Andrew Huntsman – 9th, Asher Koch – 12th, Manny Castillo – 14th, Rieker Spradlin – 15th, Ezequial Mejia Martinez – 17th and Jericho Wright – 19th
Shot put- Wright – 2nd, Conroy – 3rd, Logan – 4th, Elliot Young – 5th, Feik – 6th, McFall – 7th, Castillo – 9th, Huntsman – 10th, Koch – 12th, Martinez – 14th and Zach Osborn – 15th
High jump- Owen Ross – 1st, Miles German – 2nd, Eilliot Young – 3rd and Chase Smith – 4th
Long jump- Osiel Ramirez – 1st, German – 5th, Braedon Groteluschen – 7th, Cooper Thome – 8th, Charlie Baker – 9th, RJ Johnson-Quiah – 11th and James Tennat – 18th
100m dash- Wright – 1st, Ross – 2nd, Baker – 3rd, Shoemaker – 5th, Young – 7th, Johnson-Quiah – 8th, Thome – 10th, Osborn – 14th, Austin Houchin – 19th, Brenner Thayer – 20th, Elijah Graves – 22nd, Raiden Heuck – 23rd, Tennant – 24th and Chandler Kaup – 25th
200m dash- Groteluschen – 1st, Hayden Revelo – 4th, Martinez – 7th, Houchin – 8th, Heuck – 13th and Graves – 15th
400m- Osiel Ramirez – 1st, Brayden Barber – 2nd, Kevin Perez – 4th, Blake Conroy – 5th and Cartar Kelly – 7th
800m- Gavin Guerra – 1st, Barber – 2nd, Spradlin – 4th, Cartar Kelly – 5th and Kaup – 6th
1600m- Guerra – 1st, Jaxson Arndt – 3rd, Kaup – 4th and Carson Favinger – 6th
100m hurdles- Matthew Arndt – 1st
200m hurdles- Julien Davis – 1st and Arndt – 2nd
4x100 relay team A – 1st – Arndt, Groteluschen, Ross and Shoemaker
4x100 relay team B – 2nd – German, Thome, Johnson-Quiah and Thayer
4x400 relay team A – 1st – Davis, Guerra, Barber and Ramirez
4x800 relay team A – 1st – Smith, Jaden Rodriguez, Favinger and Arndt
4x800 relay team B – 2nd – Kelly, Perez, Hayden Revelo and Spradlin
COZAD GIRLS
Discus- Joslynn Wills – 2nd, Briley Fisher – 3rd, Sara Howell – 4th and Mariah Meyers – 5th
Shot put- Andrea Saravia – 2nd, Meyers – 3rd, Wills – 5th and Howell – 6th
High jump- Brooke Dyer – 1st, Emersyn Propp – 3rd and Bailey Hyatt – 4th
Long jump- Brittlin Bussinger – 1st, Aubrey Hammerlun – 2nd, Aubrey Petska – 5th, Marley Fochtman – 7th, Meyers – 9th, Mallory Munster – 10th and Kennedy Tucker – 11th
Triple jump- Brealyn Malcom – 1st
100m dash- Whitney Regelin – 1st, Petska – 2nd, Hammerlun – 3rd, Bussinger – 4th, Fochtman – 8th, Fisher – 9th, Ariana Cardenas – 10th, Lillian Blackler – 12th and Brooke Dyer – 16th
200m dash- Regelin – 1st, Saravia – 3rd, Blackler – 4th, Arleth Casilla – 5th, Fisher – 6th, Katelynn Williamson – 10th, Fochtman – 13th, Cardenas – 14th and Dyer – 15th
400m- Malcom – 2nd, Emalyn Geiger – 4th, Casilla – 5th, Lola Bennett – 6th and Propp – 7th
800m- Meyers – 4th
1600m- Aubrey Baker – 1st
200m hurdles- Baker – 1st, Propp – 2nd, Malcom – 3rd, Geiger – 4th and Hyatt – 5th
4x100 relay team A – 2nd – Bussinger, Saravia, Munster and Regelin
4x100 relay team B – 3rd – Blackler, Hammerlun, Meyers and Petska
4x400 relay – 1st – Baker, Bennett, Hyatt and Geiger
The Cozad Haymakers travel to Broken Bow on Tuesday, April 11 at 2 p.m.
Lexington hosts a dual against North Platte on Tuesday, April 11 at 4 p.m.