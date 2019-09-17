Cozad Tractor Supply Company Store to Host Deer & Wildlife Event

Engage with outdoor enthusiasts at in-store wildlife event Sep 21, 2019 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm
Cozad – Hunting season is here, and Tractor Supply Company is inviting all of its Cozad deer and wildlife enthusiasts to stop by for its upcoming Deer and Wildlife event.
On Sep 21, 2019 from 12:00pm until 3:00pm, the Tractor Supply store, located at 110 S Meridian Ave, will host activities related to deer and wildlife.
"At Tractor Supply, we cater to customers who live the Out Here lifestyle, which for many, means an emphasis on hunting," said Shannon Reiser, manager of the Cozad Tractor Supply store. "This event is designed for those hunting enthusiasts and touches on everything from managing feed plots and herds to guidance on hunter safety."
In addition to the main event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy Kids Coloring Table, Beverages and Snacks and NE Game and Parks Hunting Information Binder.
This event is open to the public and will take place at 110 S Meridian Ave. For more information, please contact the Cozad Tractor Supply at 308-784-4700.
All of the items needed for hunting season, including targets, decoys, tree stands, apparel and footwear, knives, and more can be found at your local Tractor Supply store. For an expanded selection of products, visit: TractorSupply.com.
