Cozad to honor Korean War pilot who was killed in action in 1951

COZAD — May 4 has been named the Robert Laier Day in Cozad, Nebraska. It is the day a hometown hero will be honored.

Robert Laier grew up on a farm south of Cozad and graduated from Cozad High School. His love for flying was evident with his enlisting in the United Sates Air Corps Reserves in July 1944.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After graduation, Robert enrolled as a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and enlisted in the Naval Reserve in June 1945, assigned to Camp Wallace, Texas. In 1946, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and completed basic pilot training at Randolph Field, Texas.

His history continues with his involvement in the Korean War. In June 1951, while flying as wingman, his F-86 was shot down. Robert was listed as Missing in Action and declared deceased in February 1954. His citations and awards parallel his dedication to our country.

To honor his sacrifice, a professionally designed monument has been created and will be unveiled in the area across the street on the northeast side from the Cozad Veterans Memorial Park.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, with representatives from a variety of venues. The public is invited to this historic day.