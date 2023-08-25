GOTHENBURG — A hot night on the diamond as the Gothenburg lady Swedes hosted the Cozad lady Haymakers on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The parking lot was full, the stands were packed and the fence was lined with fans on both sides as they cheered on their respective teams.

Each team cheered loud, but the crowd was louder despite the attack of bugs all night.

In the first inning, Cozad was up to the plate to bat first. With two outs against them, the Makers put three runs on the board. Gothenburg followed with two runs scored.

Cozad had no mercy in the second inning as they took advantage of an error at home for two runs scored. The Makers had two outs against them and went on to score two final runs before the top of second inning was ended.

Gothenburg struggled with the Haymaker defense in the bottom of the second inning and left scoreless.

In the top of the third inning, Gothenburg went three up and three down to keep Cozad from scoring.

With two outs, Gothenburg’s Wren Herrick scored on a fly to center field by Harlie Schram.

The fourth inning was quiet with no runs scored as defense was strong for both teams.

Cozad looked for the win in the top of the fifth inning with three runs scored and shut out the Lady Swedes.

The lady Maker won 11 to three.

Up swinging for Cozad was Taylor Howell with four at bats, two runs scored and two hits. Blair Brennan had four at bats, three runs scored, one hit and three RBIs. Greeley Cargill had four at bats, one run scored, two hits and two RBIs. Madison Sayer had four at bats, one run scored and one hit. Jessica Guthard had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and one RBI. Kinley Armagost had three at bats, two hits and three RBIs. McKenzie Munster had three at bats and one hit. Aubrey Hammerlun had three at bats, two runs scored and one hit. Taryn Chytka had one at bat and one walk.

Pitching for the Makers was Cargill with three strikeouts, one walk, three runs allowed and seven hits allowed.

At bat for the lady Swedes was Hannah Devlin with three at bats and one hit. Brianna Houchin had two at bats, one run scored, one hit and one walk. Herrick had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Addisyn Streeter had three at bats, two hits and one RBI. Schram had three at bats, one hit and one RBI.

On the mound for Gothenburg was Devlin with five strikeouts, one walk, 11 runs allowed and 10 hits allowed.

The lady Makers were on the road at Blair on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Gothenburg traveled to Stamford on Friday, Aug. 25.