COZAD — The Cozad lady Haymakers hosted a softball tournament against St. Paul, Hershey, Ord, Lexington and Kearney Catholic.

Up first for Cozad on the diamond was the Lexington Minutemaids in pool b.

It was a quick game as Cozad took a 12 run lead in the first inning.

The Minutemaids weren’t able to get past the defense of Cozad.

Cozad won 15 to zero.

Lexington went on to face the Kearney Catholic stars.

The Stars won 15 to three.

In the final game of pool b, Cozad took on the Stars.

The game went into six innings.

Cozad scored three runs in the third inning and the Stars scored one.

The Makers put in two final runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Cozad won five to one.

In pool A, St. Paul beat Hershey seven to two.

The second game in pool A was Hershey against Ord and Ord won nine to one.

St. Paul took on Ord in the third game and won 10 to six.

Hershey and Lexington faced off with the Panthers winning nine to seven.

Ord and the Kearney Catholic Stars battled as the Stars won 16 to seven.

The final game of the day was Cozad against St. Paul; however, the game was postponed due to a thunderstorm that approached Cozad.

There is a possibility for a make-up on the championship game on Wednesday, Sept. 13.