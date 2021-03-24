Cozad senior student lunch event aims to connect students with community professionals and mentors

COZAD — Dawson Area Development in cooperation with teachers at Cozad High School, Amanda Rossell and Jann Kloepping are coordinating a luncheon event, to connect students with area professionals from professions they are considering for their own future careers.

The primary goal of the lunch event is to match students individually or in a group to career prospects in the area and give them an opportunity to network with professionals who will share interests and experiences with them. This is also an opportunity for professionals and businesses from all industries to share career knowledge and connect with a group of students who in a few short months will venture out to college or potentially go straight into the workforce.

The lunch event will have no specific agenda and conversations will be completely driven by the professionals and students. The lunch event will serve as the main point of interaction, but students will be encouraged to gather contact information from the professional mentors in hopes that they contact them throughout the year with questions.