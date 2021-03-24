Cozad senior student lunch event aims to connect students with community professionals and mentors

COZAD — Dawson Area Development in cooperation with teachers at Cozad High School, Amanda Rossell and Jann Kloepping are coordinating a luncheon event, to connect students with area professionals from professions they are considering for their own future careers.
The primary goal of the lunch event is to match students individually or in a group to career prospects in the area and give them an opportunity to network with professionals who will share interests and experiences with them. This is also an opportunity for professionals and businesses from all industries to share career knowledge and connect with a group of students who in a few short months will venture out to college or potentially go straight into the workforce.
The lunch event will have no specific agenda and conversations will be completely driven by the professionals and students. The lunch event will serve as the main point of interaction, but students will be encouraged to gather contact information from the professional mentors in hopes that they contact them throughout the year with questions.
Currently, we are seeking people in Cozad and the surrounding area who would like to attend the lunch event and serve as a professional mentor. We are seeking people in all interest areas such as agriculture, auto body, mechanics, business and accounting, criminology, culinary arts, engineering, IT, graphic design, welding, construction, plumbing, HVAC, lineman, teaching, counseling, psychology, sociology, medicine (doctors, nurses, psychical therapists, sport therapists, radiologists, etc.), ministry and fine arts (writing, film, tattoo artists, musical theater).
If you are interested in participating in the event and being paired up with a student or group in one of the above interest areas please contact Stephanie Novoa, 308-217-0005, dawsonareacoordinator@gmail.com. If you are unavailable on this date but would like to be involved in future opportunities to connect with local students, please contact Stephanie as well.