COZAD — Cozad High School senior Hunter Keim enlisted in the United States Army and was joined by his family for an official signing on Tuesday, May 9.

Keim said he made the decision to join the Army because his good friend, Shaun, was enlisting and he didn’t think college would be a good fit for him.

Keim will leave July 10 for Fort Benning, Ga., for 22 weeks of basic training. Upon completion of his basic training, he will then be assigned to a base. He plans specialize as an Indirect Fire Infantry soldier.

When asked what he was thinking about basic training, Keim simply said, “It’s going to be hot.”

“His commitment and willingness to serve our country is truly commendable. We are proud of your decision to serve and of the sacrifices you will make. We wish you the best of luck as you embark on this exciting new chapter in your life, and we thank you for your service to our country,” Cozad Community Schools stated.

His enlistment certificate stated, “As a new member of the Army, you have demonstrated keen foresight by accepting the Army’s challenge. You can be justly proud of your decision to enlist in the Army for service to your nation. The People of the United States are deeply greatful to you for your personal commitment to national defense.”

Keim was joined at the signing by parents, Roger and Misty Keim, his sister and brother-in-law, TJ and Ashley Askelson, and his Army Recruiter Staff Sergeant William Solich.