Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COZAD — The Cozad School Board of Education accepted the resignation of Board Member Judy Eggleston at the May 23rd Special Board meeting.

Eggleston filed a letter with board president Michele Starman on May 16 stating that she was resigning effective immediately.

“I thank the voters of our school district for the opportunity to do community service work to improve the facilities and education for the youth of the Cozad community,” Eggleston wrote.

In accordance with state law, the Board will begin the process of appointing an individual to complete the remainder of Judy Eggleston’s term in the 2026 calendar year.

The Cozad Community School Board of Education is encouraging community members to consider this volunteer position in support of public education and the students of Cozad Community Schools.

Patrons interested in being considered for the appointment must be a resident of the school district and a qualified registered voter. Contact the Cozad District Office for an application.

Access the PDF application on the district website listed under "Documents > District > District Documents" or pick up a copy of the application at the District Office. Applications will be available from May 29 until June 9.

The Board will interview applicants during the regular June 12th board meeting selecting the candidate following the interviews. The newly appointed board member will take the oath of office at the July Board Meeting.

Application Deadline: June 9, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Submit applications to:

James Ford, Interim Superintendent

Cozad Community Schools

1910 Meridian Ave. Cozad NE 69130