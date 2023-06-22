COZAD — On Tuesday, June 20, the Cozad Red pony league hosted a night on the diamond against Holdrege.

Cozad held a record of 9 and two going into the match up. Holdrege was eight and three.

The first inning was scoreless on both sides.

Holdrege scored the only run in the second inning to take the lead.

In the top of the third inning, Holdrege ran in one score. Cozad scored two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

Topping off the fourth inning, Cozad took a four to three lead after scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Holdrege was determined to make a comeback and went on to score two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Cozad put one run over home to tie the game at five.

The sixth and seventh innings were a battle as both teams left without a run scored and pushed the game into an eighth inning.

An eighth inning meant a runner was placed on second base with an automatic two outs. Holdrege was up first and the batter struck out leaving them with no runs scored.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cozad’s Julien Davis took his place on third base with two outs. At bat for the Reds was Kellen Shoemaker who hit a hard ground ball to center field which allowed Davis to score and snag the win.

Cozad won six to five.

Swinging away for Cozad was Mathew Arndt with two at bats, one run scored and three walks. Davis had five at bats, two runs scored and two hits. Shoemaker had four at bats, one run scored, three hits and two RBIs. Braedon Groteluschen had one at bat, one run scored and three walks. Owen Ross had two at bats, one walk and one RBI. Ethan Atchison had three at bats, one walk and two hits. Krasen Smith had four at bats and one hit.

On the mound for the Reds was Ross with three strikeouts, one walk, two runs allowed and two hits allowed. Groteluschen had one strikeout, two walks, one run allowed and one hit allowed. Davis had three strikeouts, two walks, two runs allowed and one hit allowed. Atchison had three strikeouts and four walks. Myles Ide had one strikeout.

Cozad played Thursday, June 22 in the first round of tournament play against Lexington team A.