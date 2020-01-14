Editors note: This is a paid advertisement
COZAD — If downtown Cozad is your shopping destination, Sweet Water Outfitters deserves a place on any shopping list. The latest addition to the 100th Meridian offers boots, hats and clothing for men, women, and children plus home décor with a clear western style.
Sweet Water Outfitters is located in downtown Cozad at 110 E. 8th St., and is operated by proprietor Chelsie Michalewicz.
Staple western brands Sweet Water carries include: Tony Lama, Justin, Wrangler, Stetson, Charlie 1 Horse and Corral boots.
Yet the store carries far more than Western wear. Women can find a variety of boutique items as well as shirts, jeans, shorts, dresses, swim wear, sweaters, and accessories.
Sweet Water’s children’s section has expanded and there is something for all ages, from infants to toddlers to tweens. Check out their selection of baby toys for a future birthday or just-for-fun gift.
Men will find something for themselves at Sweet Water as well. There are sweatshirts, pullovers, t-shirts, hats and jeans. This section will see expansion during this year.
If you or someone you know has a love…or addiction…to shoes, Sweet Water is the answer. Women can find booties, heels, sandals, wedges, cowgirl boots and rain boots, something for any occasion or situation.
It’s not just clothing Sweet Water carries but a full list of accessories.
Bags include backpacks, Makeup Junkie bags, overnight bags and purses. There’s a great variety of bracelets, earrings and necklaces, including a selection from Montana Silversmiths. There are also hats and hair ties for a range of tastes.
The home décor section at Sweet Water is also growing and includes everything from towels to blankets, mugs and wine stoppers, silver and ceramic keepsakes, pillows, and picture frames.
Brand new items will be hitting the shelves this year. Pet owners and lovers will be able to find collars for their furry friends. A selection of tooled leather head stalls for horses is also arriving soon.
Spring wear will be arriving in the store soon. Michalewicz said she plans to roll this section out around the end of February and the beginning of March. Each seasonal section is up for around two to three months but she is always on the lookout during the seasons to include new items. It’s best to stop in often to see what is new.
Can’t make it to Cozad to the store itself? View a great variety of items on Sweet Water’s website, shopsweetwateroutfitters.com. Be sure to sign up for the mailing list to keep track of new arrivals, events and promotions.
If you are on social media, considering following Sweet Water Outfitters on Facebook (@ShopSWOCozad), Pinterest (@ShopSweetWaterOutfitters) and Instagram (@SweetWaterCozad), where you’ll find deals of the day and sales posted. Keep an eye out for the latest!
Sweet Water Outfitters will participate in the brand new Downtown Cozad Merchants Passport program being organized by the Chamber of Commerce. Michalewicz said there will be new items in the store to feature and she looks forward to the fun opportunity to attract more visitors to Cozad.
