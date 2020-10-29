Cozad’s Spook Night canceled due to Two Rivers increasing risk dial to ‘pandemic’ level

COZAD — Spook Night in Cozad which was to occur this evening, has been canceled due to Two Rivers Public Health Department increasing the COVID-19 risk dial for the area into the ‘pandemic’ level.

Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karmen Morse announced this afternoon that Spook Night, which was scheduled for this evening, was canceled.

The cancellation follows a community call between Cozad Community Health Systems, Two Rivers, the City of Cozad, the Chamber and Cozad Community Schools this morning.

One major factor is that Two Rivers has increased the COVID-19 risk dial for the region into the highest level, ‘pandemic,’ after cases have increased across the area, threatening hospital capacity, among other factors.