 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cozad’s Spook Night canceled due to Two Rivers increasing risk dial to ‘pandemic’ level
0 comments
breaking top story

Cozad’s Spook Night canceled due to Two Rivers increasing risk dial to ‘pandemic’ level

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Halloween bucket
File photo

COZAD — Spook Night in Cozad which was to occur this evening, has been canceled due to Two Rivers Public Health Department increasing the COVID-19 risk dial for the area into the ‘pandemic’ level.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karmen Morse announced this afternoon that Spook Night, which was scheduled for this evening, was canceled.

The cancellation follows a community call between Cozad Community Health Systems, Two Rivers, the City of Cozad, the Chamber and Cozad Community Schools this morning.

One major factor is that Two Rivers has increased the COVID-19 risk dial for the region into the highest level, ‘pandemic,’ after cases have increased across the area, threatening hospital capacity, among other factors.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics