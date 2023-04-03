LEXINGTON — This coming fall, 12 athletes, five coaches, a contributor and an official will be inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in Lincoln at the Lincoln East High School at 1 p.m.

A Cozad Haymaker native and current Lexington Police Officer, Luke Pinkelman, is one of 12 athletes being inducted in the fall.

“I was honestly shocked and so honored when I learned that I was being inducted,” said Pinkelman.

Pinkelman graduated with the Haymaker class of 2007. As a Maker, Pinkelman won the Class B shot put State Championship in his sophomore, junior and senior year. Pinkelman took first in the discus at Class B State in his junior and senior year. In his senior year at State, he set the meet record in shot put.

On the Haymaker Track record board, Pinkelman still holds the shot put record with 64’6” and the discus record at 193’5”.

Not only was Pinkelman outstanding in track, he also excelled on the football field. He was named Class B All-State offensive lineman two-years in a row.

Pinkelman joined the Track and Field and Football team at Iowa State University after graduating. He competed in shot put and discus as a Cyclone. After two and a half years at Iowa State, Pinkelman returned back to Nebraska as he joined the University of Lincoln Husker Track and Field team.

In 2012, as a Husker, he competed at the NCAA D1 Championship in Des Moines, Iowa at Drake Stadium. Pinkelman received a bronze medal in shot put after marking 64’7”.

After the NCAA Championship, he qualified for the 2012 Olympic trials.

He is a BIG 12 and BIG Ten Champion in Track and Field. Pinkelman is also a 3x All-American.

Pinkelman graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Criminology.

Since graduating, Pinkelman moved back to the Dawson County area where he began his first job as a Corrections officer. In 2014, he joined the Lexington Police Department. Soon, the new officer would switch into the role of School Resource officer with the Lexington Public School system.