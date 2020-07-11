Cozad’s Music Mondays starting back up in August

COZAD — An annual event which takes place in the 100th Meridian Community and was pushed back due to COVID-19 will now be taking place in August.
Music Mondays usually take place in June before Cozad’s Band Brews and BBQ’s event, but Cozad Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karmen Morse said the month long event had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
Now the event is taking place each Monday in August.
Bands set up on, “The Green,” by the corner of 8th and F Streets. Every event will start at 5 p.m. with DJ Bobby Devine, courtesy of the Cozad Rotary. At 6 p.m. the featured band will come up to play. The event schedule includes,
Aug. 3: Code Blue, sponsored by the Cozad Library Foundation.
Aug. 10: Wonderful World of Woody, sponsored by Mid-State Aviation
Aug. 17: Kiley & Company, sponsored by Mark McKeone Law Office.
Aug. 24: Kait Berreckman, sponsored by Edward Jones-Rodney Baker
Aug. 31: OK Sisters, sponsored by U-Save Pharmacy
Attendees can also get something to eat during the event, as food vendors set up by First Security Bank from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, weather permitting, Morse said.
Admission to Music Mondays is free, but those attending are asked to practice social distancing to help keep the community safe during this event.
