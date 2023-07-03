LEXINGTON — On Thursday, June 29, the Cozad 12U Jack’s Welding faced off against Alma Red 12U for third place in Lexington.

Jack’s Welding started off batting first and couldn’t get past the fast arm of Alma’s pitcher. Alma had the same struggle at bat when facing Cozad’s Ashton Osborn.

In the second inning, Cozad’s Jaxson Arndt slammed a triple base hit but no one else was able to get a hit to bring Arndt home. Alma left the bottom of the inning scoreless.

Cozad’s Parker Kinnan was hit by a pitch in the top of the third inning. A huge line drive to center field from Cozad’s Ashton Osborn sent Kinnan in to score the sole run. In the bottom of the inning, Cozad went three up and three out to keep Alma from reaching home.

Alma went three up and three out in the top of the fourth to head into the dugout early. With one out, Alma scored two times on a steal at home.

Rolling into the top of the fifth, Cozad had their chance to come back but couldn’t find a way to get the bats going against the Alma pitcher.

Cozad lost one to two.

The pitcher for Alma Red had 10 strikeouts.

Batting for Cozad was Kinnan with two at bats and one run scored. Ashton Osborn had two at bats, two hits and one RBI. Arndt had two at bats and one hit. Liam Horse had one at bat, one hit and one walk.

Pitching for Jack’s Welding was Ashton Osborn with nine strikeouts, two walks, two runs allowed and three hits allowed.