Cozad’s Henri Museum one of 74 organizations to receive pandemic relief grants

NEBRASKA — Humanities Nebraska (HN) recently provided an additional $308,956 in relief grants to 74 humanities organizations across Nebraska, each of which continues to battle the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This funding was made possible by a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE), which in turn was matched by an anonymous funder.
As a demonstration of the continuing financial struggles of cultural institutions serving local communities during the pandemic, more than $650,000 in support was requested during the two-week application window.
“Humanities Nebraska is grateful to our partners at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, who recognized the continuing operational challenges facing cultural nonprofits who have endured prolonged closures, reduced revenues, and other factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated HN executive director Chris Sommerich. “This support, along with the generous match from a funder who wishes to remain anonymous, is enabling these local groups to retain staff, pay bills, and provide programming as we all find our way forward.”
“The Nebraska Cultural Endowment board of directors met in a special session to determine how best to support the sustainability of the cultural sector, in light of the pandemic’s continued impact,” added NCE executive director Kyle Cartwright. “They were unanimous in their desire to support Nebraska’s humanities organizations in sustaining operations.”
The NCE board approved a similar distribution to the Nebraska Arts Council to support Nebraska arts organizations.
Broken Bow
Custer County Historical Society, awarded $2,500
Cozad
Robert Henri Museum and Historical Walkway, $4,000
Kearney
Buffalo County Historical Society, $7,500
Crane River Theater Company, $5,000
Kearney Area Children’s Museum, $1,000
Robert M Merry Man performing Arts Center, $3,750
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!