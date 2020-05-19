COZAD – It was Cozad’s turn to parade their seniors for the town to celebrate on Saturday, May 16. An impressive procession of vehicles spanned the width of town as spectators turned out to show support for the Haymaker seniors on their planned graduation day.
Cozad Volunteer Fire Department popped and sounded their sirens to snatch the attention of the Cozad residents who made their way to the main streets in town to wave, clap and cheer for their local High School seniors. The CHS class of 2020 followed in their preferred vehicles, many braving the threat of rain with open-top vehicles and truck beds.
Residents of Cozad posted several decorations around the route, which led from the high school on 16th Street to O Street, where they turned toward the highway. Many people had backed their cars into downtown parking spaces to watch the line of seniors pass in the longest stretch of the procession toward Newell Avenue. Many of the businesses in Downtown Cozad sported signs congratulating the local graduates in their windows, while some family members threw snapping fireworks on the ground when their graduate passed.
In compliance with social distancing, the City of Cozad made a time for their high school graduates, to make the day special and send them off with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.