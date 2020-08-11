Cozad’s Bands, Brews & BBQ’s canceled due to elevated COVID-19 cases

COZAD — After considering postponing Bands, Brews & BBQ’s to September, the Cozad Chamber of Commerce made the decision to officially cancel the event due to elevated COVID-19 cases in Dawson County.
According to Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karmen Morse, the chamber’s civic affairs committee met on Friday to discuss the possibility of holding Bands, Brews & BBQ’s on September 19.
The decision was made to cancel the event due to the elevated amount of COVID-19 cases and with Phase 3 of the Directed Health Measures not being relaxed on July 31 as was initially planned.
The Cozad Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to having Bands, Brews & BBQ’s on Saturday, July 10, 2021, Morse said.
