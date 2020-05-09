DAWSON COUNTY — Two locations in Dawson County will be stops on the 2020 Passport Program. The state wide tourism program has also had a change of start date due to the COVID-19 virus.
Nebraska Tourism has updated the start date of the 2020 Nebraska Passport program to June 1, 2020.
“We are monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and coordinating with the Governor’s office to make decisions for the 2020 Passport Program,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “Once the Passport Program does begin, we urge participants to take part in the program while following the directed health measures and guidelines provided by the state.”
According to the Nebraska Tourism Commission, travelers will have from June 1 through October 31 to visit attractions and get their stamps. Due to the rapidly evolving nature of COVID-19, if necessary, the new start and end dates are subject to further change. Please check NebraskaPassport.com for additional updates before beginning your Passport travels. Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures can be found here: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx
“Our hope for this virtual online Passport experience is to help participants get excited and learn a bit about the stops before the program begins,” said Madison Johnson, Passport Program Coordinator. “Scroll through fun, personalized content such as virtual tours, online stores and interactive activities from our stops.”
According to Nebraska Tourism, passports will be available at participating stops starting June 1 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. The Passport app will be updated with the 2020 information on June 1.
242 House is a recent addition to Cozad and the location features locally sourced food experiences, retailing local artesian home goods and providing rest for travelers. The restaurant /bar/lodging house is run by the Kuhlman family, Scott, Susan and their daughter Audrey.
Gothenburg is home to two original Pony Express stations. The Sam Machette station, museum, is located in the beautiful Ehmen city park/arboretum. The original log building was disassembled, moved and reassembled in its current location in 1931 after it was donated to the city of Gothenburg by Mrs. C.A. Williams, according to the Pony Express Station website.
Gothenburg Pony Express station was officially opened to the public in the mid 1950's.
