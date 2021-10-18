Cozad resident dies after car is struck by Union Pacific train early Monday morning

COZAD — A Cozad resident died after their car was struck by a Union Pacific train during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 18.

At 3:57 a.m. the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Cozad Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a railroad intersection one mile east of Cozad, along Highway 30, according to a press release from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on scene discovered a westbound Union Pacific train on the north track had struck a 2013 Dodge Avenger that was facing south, sitting on the track.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, Sandy A. Starnes, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jaws of Life were used by Cozad Fire and Rescue to extract Starnes from the vehicle. The Cozad Police Department assisted with the investigation. A Union Pacific Railroad investigator was also on scene. The next of kin have been notified.

The investigation by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.