COZAD — The Cozad Reds 14U baseball team hosted a doubleheader against the Lexington 14U Pony A team on Thursday, May 25 at the Muny Park field in Cozad.

In the first game of the night, Cozad pulled ahead after scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Lexington and Cozad both scored one run in the second inning.

In the top of the third inning, Lexington’s Tyler Thorell scored to set the score at two to four with Cozad ahead. Cozad went on to score three runs in the bottom of the third.

Cozad took over in the fourth inning as they went three up and three down at the mound and scored five runs in the bottom of the inning.

With Cozad winning 11 to two, Lexington had their final at bat in the top of the fifth inning. Lexington scored two runs.

The Cozad Reds won 11 to four.

Cozad’s Mathew Arndt had one at bat, scored three runs and was walked twice. Owen Ross had four at bats, one run scored and one RBI. Ethan Atchison had two at bats, one hit and one RBI. Myles Ide had one at bat, two runs scored and walked twice. Braedon Groteluschen had one at bat, two runs scored, one RBI and walked twice. Kellen Shoemaker had three at bats, two runs scored and one RBI.

On the mound for Cozad was Atchison with five strikeouts, four walks, two earned runs, two runs allowed and one hit allowed. Groteluschen had two strikeouts, two runs allowed and two hits allowed.

Lexington’s Tyler Thorell had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit and walked once. Miguel Rodriguez had three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Bryant Truax had one at bat and was walked once. Toran Kjar had one at bat, one run scored, one RBI and walked once. Owen Bauer had two at bats, one hit and walked once. Jesse Ibarra had two at bats and one RBI.

Pitching for Lexington was Drexton Edeal with one strikeout, five walks, one earned run, six runs allowed and one hit allowed. Kannon Seim had two strikeouts, five walks, two earned runs allowed and five runs allowed. Callico Thomas had two walks.

GAME TWO

The game started with Cozad batting and Lexington’s Thorell on the mound pitching.

With one strikeout and two walks, the game was called due to the downpour of rain.

Cozad Reds played Tuesday, May 30 at home against the Gothenburg Killer Bees team A. `

Lexington hosted Minden on Tuesday, May 30 at the Lexington Optimist Rec Complex.