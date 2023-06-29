COZAD — On Monday, June 26, the Cozad 12U Brill Chiropractic faced off against their hometown Cozad Jack’s Welding in the second round of the South Central Nebraska Baseball League tournament.

Both teams entered the game with a 10 and two record.

Brill Chiropractic won 14 to seven over Broken Bow White on Thursday, June 22 to advance on. Jack’s Welding held off Loomis in a close seven to six win on Thursday, June 22.

In the first inning on Monday, Brill Chiropractic put three scores on the board to take an early lead. That lead didn’t last long as Jack’s Welding tied the score in the bottom of the first.

Jack’s Welding made a double play for two outs in the top of the second to send Brill Chiropractic in early with no runs scored. In the bottom of the inning, Jack’s Welding had a great at bat to score five runs to take the lead.

Brill Chiropractic was down but not out in the top of the third. They put the wheels on and scored eight runs for the lead. A lead which did not last long as Jack’s Welding put in four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a one score lead.

The exciting game moved into the fourth inning where Jack’s Welding held Brill Chiropractic from scoring once again after going three up and three out. Jack’s Welding ended the inning with three runs scored.

At the top of the fifth and final inning, Brill Chiropractic was up to bat, but struggled to make any advances to home.

Jack’s Welding won 15 to 11 to move onto the semi-final round.

Swinging for Jack’s Welding was Parker Kinnan with four at bats, two runs scored, two hits and four RBIs. Ashton Osborn had three at bats, three runs scored, three hits and two RBIs. Ryder Armagost had two at bats, two runs scored, two hits, one walk and two RBIs. Alec Osborn had three at bats, one run scored, two hits and one RBI. Samuel Brown had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Ozzie Romero had two at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one walk. Liam Horse had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one walk. Jayden Wills had three at bats, two runs scored and two hits. Kage Russell had two at bats, one hit and two RBIs.

Pitching for Jack’s Welding was Alec Osborn with two strikeouts, two walks, three runs allowed and three hits allowed. Ashton Osborn had four strikeouts, five walks, eight runs allowed and six hits allowed. Kinnan had three strikeouts and two walks.

Batting for Brill Chiropractic was Samuel Ross with two at bats, two runs scored and two walks. Kael Hammerlun had four at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Nolan Yilk had one at bat, two runs scored and one hit. Byn Sylvan had three at bats, one run scored, two hits, one walk and four RBIs. Jeremiah Gaines had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Hunter Maudlin had one at bat, one run scored and two walks. Tucker Brill had three at bats, one run scored, two hits and two RBIs. Ben Hanna had three walks and one run scored. Coy Chytka had two at bats, one hit and one walk.

At the mound for Brill Chiropractic was Yilk with three strikeouts, eight runs allowed and 10 hits allowed. Hammerlun had one strikeout, three walks, seven runs allowed and six hits allowed.

Jack’s Welding traveled to Norton, Kan. on Tuesday, June 27 for the semi-final match up.

A close game was played but Norton came out victorious four to three.

Cozad’s Jack’s Welding played Thursday, June 28 in Lexington for third and fourth against Alma Red.