COZAD — The Cozad Reds pony team hosted an evening of baseball against Minden on Tuesday, June 13.

Minden scored one run in the top of the first inning. Cozad took the lead after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first.

There were no runs scored for either team in the second inning.

Cozad and Minden both scored one run in the third inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, Minden scored one run to tie the game at three.

The Reds went three up and three down in the top of the fifth inning and went on to score two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Cozad won five to three.

On the mound for Cozad was Ethan Atchison with three strikeouts, three walks, two runs allowed and four hits allowed. Brayden Barber had one strikeout, one walk, one run allowed and one hit allowed. Julien Davis had three strikeouts and one walk.

Batting for Cozad was Mathew Arndt with one at bat, two runs scored and two walks. Davis had three at bats and one run scored. Kellen Shoemaker had three at bats, one run scored, two hits allowed and two RBIs. Myles Ide had one at bat, one run scored and two walks. Owen Ross had three at bats, two hits and three RBIs.

The Reds were on the road on Thursday, June 15 at Loomis.

Loomis handed Cozad their second loss of the season.

Cozad lost one to 11 in four innings.

Pitching for Cozad was Ross with three strikeouts, five walks, seven runs allowed and two hits allowed. Braedon Groteluschen had one walk, four runs allowed and two hits allowed.

Arndt scored the lone run for Cozad and had two hits on two at bats.

Cozad hosts Holdrege on Tuesday, June 20 at Muny Park starting at 7 p.m.