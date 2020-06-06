Cozad one step closer to a new baseball/softball complex

COZAD — The 100th Meridian community is one step closer to see a new baseball and softball complex in the town. The Cozad Community Foundation provided the funds for the City of Cozad to purchase 19 acres for the facility on Wednesday.
While Cozad has a baseball/softball facility on the west side of town, Cozad Community Foundation president Bri Snider said it’s not the ideal location for many children in town who often bike out there. She said a big contributor to this project has been getting a complex in a better location in town.
Snider also said it would allow Cozad to host tournaments and their own city summer leagues.
The project has been in the works for several years, with the CCF looking for a suitable property in the community. Recently 19 acres of real estate on north Meridian St. became available and the CCF made the funds available to the City of Cozad to purchase the land.
Fundraising for a baseball/softball complex has been in the works for the last three years, Snider said. The funds CCF’s annual fundraiser, Red Day, have gone to this project along with donations from community members.
During the 2020 Red Day, the CCF pledged $100,000 toward the project with an additional $200,000 raised in donations and pledges throughout the evening, according to a CCF press release.
“The City of Cozad is very grateful for the land gift from the Cozad Community Foundation. This land will offer our residents a chance to clean up and develop the north side of Cozad. The area will someday offer a place for outdoor recreation and will invite visitors into our community to spend time and money.” Mayor Marcus Kloepping said.
Snider said in March, “The Board is very excited about the purchase of this land. The members carefully considered all options, and felt this piece of ground was the best option to locate the future baseball and softball complex. We are thrilled to have accomplished this starting point and look forward to the future.”
Now that the land has been purchased, Snider said the next step is to get more funding for the construction of the complex.
Pledges toward the project can be made by donating through the CCF website, Facebook or by contacting a board member, according to a CCF press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.