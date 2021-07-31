Cozad man pleads no contest to sixth DUI offense

LEXINGTON — A Cozad man has pleaded no contest to a sixth driving under the influence offense.

Anthony Kappes, 31, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2A felony, driving while revoked from a DUI, a Class 4 felony and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

He has been sentenced for five prior convictions, these occurred in Dawson County, in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and Buffalo County in 2019.

On July 23, Kappes appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle. He pleaded no contest to the DUI charge, while the court dropped the other two charges.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 4, at 8:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, at 11:29 p.m., a Cozad police officer responded to Big E’s Bar due to the report of a fight. A witness told the officer Kappes had allegedly struck a pole with his vehicle and then left the area, according to the probable cause affidavit.