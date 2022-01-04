Cozad man charged with child enticement

COZAD — A Cozad man arrested on Christmas Day has been charged with child enticement by an electronic device.

Kevin Kennedy, 56, appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman for arraignment on Monday, Dec. 27. His bail was set at 10% of $20,000, which has not been posted yet.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Enticement by an electronic device is a Class 4 felony.

According to court records, on Dec. 25, a 10-year-old girl and her mother arrived at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office to report the child had allegedly begun receiving text messages from Kennedy at 2:30 p.m. He first asked for the mother’s phone number, they said.

Subsequent messages sent to the child became sexually explicit, according to court documents. The phone was turned over to law enforcement while the conversation continued.

During the dialogue, Kennedy allegedly provided his residential address. When law enforcement officials arrived at the address, a message was sent to Kennedy indicating the child had arrived and requested him to meet outside the residence.

Kennedy left the house and was taken into custody. He was then booked into the Dawson County Jail.