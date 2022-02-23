Cozad man charged with child enticement waives preliminary hearing, case heads to district court

LEXINGTON — A Cozad man arrested for child enticement on Christmas Day 2021 has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case now heads to district court.

Kevin Kennedy, 56, has been charged with enticement by an electronic communication device, a Class 4 felony.

Kennedy submitted a written waive of his right to a preliminary hearing in county court on Jan. 19. The case was then bound over to Dawson County district court, where arraignment has been set for Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Kennedy filed ten percent of the $20,000 bail on Jan. 22. As a condition of his bail he cannot possess alcohol, contact the alleged victim or victim’s family and he cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless supervised by the minor’s parent.

According to court records, on Dec. 25, a 10-year-old girl and her mother arrived at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office to report the child had allegedly begun receiving text messages from Kennedy at 2:30 p.m. He first asked for the mother’s phone number, they said.

Subsequent messages sent to the child became sexually explicit, according to court documents. The phone was turned over to law enforcement while the conversation continued.

During the dialogue, Kennedy allegedly provided his residential address. When law enforcement officials arrived at the address, a message was sent to Kennedy indicating the child had arrived and requested him to meet outside the residence.

Kennedy left the house and was taken into custody. He was then booked into the Dawson County Jail.