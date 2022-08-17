Cozad man charged with child enticement receives jail, probation time

LEXINGTON — A Cozad man arrested for child enticement on Christmas Day 2021 has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

Kevin Kennedy, 56, had been charged with enticement by an electronic communication device, a Class 4 felony. He later pleaded no contest to the amended charges of attempt of a Class 4 felony, a misdemeanor.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Dawson County District Court Judge James Doyle sentenced Kennedy to 80 days in jail, with credit for 15 served. He was also sentence to 24 months of intensive supervised probation.

Kennedy must also register as a sex offender for 15 years.

According to court records, on Dec. 25, a 10-year-old girl and her mother arrived at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office to report the child had begun receiving text messages from Kennedy at 2:30 p.m. He first asked for the mother’s phone number, they said.

Subsequent messages sent to the child became sexually explicit, according to court documents. The phone was turned over to law enforcement while the conversation continued.

During the dialogue, Kennedy provided his residential address. When law enforcement officials arrived at the address, a message was sent to Kennedy indicating the child had arrived and requested him to meet outside the residence.

Kennedy left the house and was taken into custody.