Cozad junior learning the highs and lows of crop production as he grows hops for FFA project

The hops were planted in the spring of 2020.

“We planted 50 rhizomes and 40 of them survived that first year. We put in some posts and strung up a wire about 6 feet high,” said Boryca.

“We then put up a lattice (twine that goes from the plant to the line that ran 6 feet high). As the hops grow, the vines go up the lattice. The first year the hops do not put on very many cones, but I did harvest about a bushel of hops,” Boryca said.

“I did contact some breweries and brewers to see if they wanted any of the cones. This is when I found out that most brewers do not want cones, they all want hops that have been pelletized,” he said.

In 2020 Boryca put in four telephone poles and ran a cable across the top 16 feet high. “ Now putting in the lattice was a lot more challenging now that it was so high up,” he said.

“The hops vines got up about 12 feet when we had a thunderstorm with 70 mph winds go through and broke some of the lattice, and the rest of the vines came unraveled from the twine,” Boryca said, “So instead of the vines going to the top, they only went about a third the way up and looked like Christmas trees.”

He said this limited the production and he only produced 3 lbs. of dried pelletized hops.