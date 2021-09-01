Cozad junior learning the highs and lows of crop production as he grows hops for FFA project

COZAD — Eli Boryca, a Cozad High School junior, has chosen a rather unique project for his Future Farmers of America, FFA, Supervised Agricultural Experience. He is growing hops.
Boryca said when he started FFA as an incoming 5th grader, he met with his advisor, McKenzie Bivens the Cozad High School, FFA instructor, to discuss his Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project.
“A SAE is required for all FFA members and serves as a great way to apply classroom principles in the real world,” Boryca said.
He said since he already showed cattle and hogs, Bivens said livestock would be a good project for him to work toward his state FFA degree. When he later spoke to his father, Adam, he agreed it would be an easy route to take, but suggested maybe he look for something different.
“We started looking at options and we found an article about a girl from Ohio that worked at a local brewery and then started raising hops for this brewery,” Boryca said, “My dad said that we had a family friend, Darin Sigler, that raised hops so I would have someone to bounce ideas off. The first step I had to take was to contact the State FFA office to make sure that growing hops would be acceptable.”
After getting the green light, Boryca said he purchased the rhizomes from a dealer in Oregon in the winter of 2019. He said there are many varieties of hops, but Sigler suggested Cascades were the easiest to grow in Nebraska. Many of the varieties are not conclusive to Nebraska’s soil type or climate.
The hops were planted in the spring of 2020.
“We planted 50 rhizomes and 40 of them survived that first year. We put in some posts and strung up a wire about 6 feet high,” said Boryca.
“We then put up a lattice (twine that goes from the plant to the line that ran 6 feet high). As the hops grow, the vines go up the lattice. The first year the hops do not put on very many cones, but I did harvest about a bushel of hops,” Boryca said.
“I did contact some breweries and brewers to see if they wanted any of the cones. This is when I found out that most brewers do not want cones, they all want hops that have been pelletized,” he said.
In 2020 Boryca put in four telephone poles and ran a cable across the top 16 feet high. “ Now putting in the lattice was a lot more challenging now that it was so high up,” he said.
“The hops vines got up about 12 feet when we had a thunderstorm with 70 mph winds go through and broke some of the lattice, and the rest of the vines came unraveled from the twine,” Boryca said, “So instead of the vines going to the top, they only went about a third the way up and looked like Christmas trees.”
He said this limited the production and he only produced 3 lbs. of dried pelletized hops.
“The good news for 2020, was I met Dave Gleason of Oak Creek Hops out of Kearney, he invited me to see his operation and gave me a tour of his hops yard and pelletizing process,” Boryca said.
Gleason pelletized the hops Boryca had produced and he then reached out to Canyon Lakes Brewing Company at Johnson Lake, who purchased them.
Boryca said he didn’t make much income in 2020, so to make up the difference; he designed t-shirt and hats with the name and design, “Lazy YF Hops Farm.”
When asked about the name, Boryca said, Lazy YF is a brand that started July 18, 1931 by his great grandfather Bruce Redinbaugh, who was living at Woodlake while he was a foreman for the George Hanna Ranch.
“The YF stood for “Young Filly” as Bruce was an avid horseman, said Boryca,
The brand was transferred to his son, Keith Redinbaugh of Tilden, then to Keith’s daughter; Boyrca’s mother, Rebecca (Redinbaugh) Boryca of Cozad.
“It is now currently onto the fourth generation, which would be my brother Alex Boryca of Broken Bow and myself. I decided to name my Hops Farm after my family brand,” Boryca said.
The wind damage forced Boryca to make some changes, he said the first thing they did was put in three more telephone poles and bought different twine from the lattice. He said this helped and the hops were not damaged in later wind events.
His discussion with Gleason with Oak Creek Hops also yielded some more tips about fertilizer and the different types of insects and diseases to look for. With this information, Boryca said his hops made it up to the top of the 16 foot cable.
“This allowed me to defoliate the bottom couple feet so the hop plant could put all their energy into producing cones and not continuing to grow,” he said, “This was a much easier year to then keep the hop yard clean of grass and weeds since they grew up the lattice.”
The process has not been without its challenges, he said in 2021 the plants had issues with Iron Chlorosis, this turned the plants yellow. Then in the summer he had to get the leafhoppers and spider mites under control.
“From what I have been told is each year brings a new set of challenges so we will have to see what I need to do for 2022,” Boryca said, “I know that I need to concentrate more now on production of hops and I need to look at getting the plants more micronutrients.”
Looking to sell more of his hops, Boryca said he contacted other Nebraska breweries and had great luck.
“PALS brewery out of North Platte had a special request, they asked for 20 lbs. of “fresh hops” off the vine,” he said, “So I put out a SOS on social media that I was going to have a hops harvest and luckily we had 20 friends and family show up and picked the fresh hops for PALS.”
Canyon Lakes committed to purchasing 10 pounds of dried pelletized hops and this year Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery said they wanted to work with Boryca and use his local hops to produce a local beer.
“I am so glad that the local breweries are working with me on my hops,” Boryca said.
Boryca certainly hasn’t worked on this project all on his own.
“My parents, Adam and Becky, my brother Alex and his wife, Caitlin, help me with my project. I also lean on Dave Gleason of Oak Creek Hops from Kearney. We also have a family friend, Darin Sigler, who several years ago raised his own hops and offers a lot of knowledge about the plants,” Boryca said.
He also noted Raymond Jackson has allowed him to raise hops at his acreage north of town.
When asked about what lessons he has learned from the project, Boryca said, “This is my third year of raising hops and I notice that I pay more attention to the weather forecasts than I ever had. Losing my crop last year was heartbreaking. It was hard to see a bountiful production and all my hard work be blown away in seconds.”
“I am also learning that though I am raising plants, they need to be tended to starting early spring until Harvest at the end of August. I am watching for weeds, insects and diseases. This is something I have never really thought about before my project,” he said.
For those who want to keep track of Boryca’s progress, he has started a Facebook page, titled Lazy YF Hops Farm and an Instagram page: lazyyf_hopsfarm, he has posted pictures dating back to his start in 2019.
When asked if this project had an end date, Boryca said he hopes a younger Cozad FFA member would be interested in continuing the project. He said a lot of the setup is already complete with the poles and guidewire up and the hop plants established.
Boryca said the support he has received from Dawson County residents has been tremendous.
“I would not have been able to do this without other local hops producers, breweries and friends. It makes a person realize what a great place we leave in. I am very lucky to have all this support of my family, friends, instructor and community.”