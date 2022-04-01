 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cozad hosts Overton and Gothenburg in triangular on Tuesday

  • 0

COZAD — Cozad hosted Gothenburg and Overton in a triangular on Tuesday. No team scores were kept.

Boys individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 11.56. 2, Aaron Sandoval, Cozad, 11.96. 3, Cord Chytka, Cozad, 11.99.

200 meter — 1, Alex Werner, Cozad, 23.99. 2, Zach Harbur, Gothenburg, 24.57. 3, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 24.76.

400 meter — 1, Alex Werner, Cozad, 55.57. 2, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 56.04. 3, Zach Harbur, Gothenburg, 56.21.

800 meter — 1, Aaron Sandoval, Cozad, 2:17.42. 2, Nathan Sager, Gothenburg, 2:19.43. 3, Isaiah Urman, Gothenburg, 2:21.14.

1600 meter — 1, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 5:08.51. 2, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 5:15.66. 3, Hayden Muirhead, Overton, 5:51.09.

3200 meter — 1, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 11:18.56. 2, Abel Fores, Gothenburg, 11:50.20. 3, Chance Karges, Cozad, 13:37.74.

People are also reading…

110 meter hurdles — 1, Trey Stevens, Gothenburg, 17.25. 2, Nolan Wetovick, Cozad, 18.68. 3, Sean Meints, Gothenburg, 19.18.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Sean Meints, Gothenburg, 47.18. 2, Rey Tiller, Gothenburg, 50.31.

4x100 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 46.40. 2, Cozad, 50.53. 3, Gothenburg, 52.98.

4x400 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 3:55.17. 2, Cozad, 3:57.92. 3, Gothenburg, 4:02.71.

4x800 relay — 1, Kurt Kuhlman, Gothenburg, 9:31.79.

Shot Put — 1, Jaden Cervantes, Cozad, 48-11.75. 2, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 40-7. 3, Bennett Geiken, Gothenburg, 39-7.5

Discus — 1, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 142-10. 2, Elijah Boryca, Cozad, 123-8. 3, Tucker Keith, Gothenburg, 113-10.

High Jump — 1, Monty Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 5-8. 2, Kooper Koehn, Gothenburg, 5-4. 3, Trey Stevens, Gothenburg, 5-2. 3, Nathan Sager, Gothenburg, 5-2.

Pole Vault — 1, Tra Rossell, Gothenburg, 11-3. 2, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 10-9. 3, Tyler Trumbley, Gothenburg, 10-3.

Long Jump — 1, Alaric Jesseph, Gothenburg, 19-1.25. 2, Cord Chytka, Cozad, 18-1.25. 3, Bronson Long, Gothenburg, 17-6.75.

Triple Jump — 1, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 37-7. 2, Caden Neels, Gothenburg, 34-0.75

Girls individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 13.01. 2, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 13.47. 3, Blair Brennan, Overton, 13.67.

200 meter — 1, Kiley Porter, Cozad, 30.90. 2, Addison Luther, Overton, 30.95. 3, Emaleigh Rosse, Gothenburg, 32.29.

400 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 1:06.37. 2, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 1:07.46. 3, Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:08.17.

800 meter — 1, Lilanna Wylie, Cozad, 3:26.31. 2, Stephanie Magnusen, Overton, 3:38.43. 3, Taeh Soe, Cozad, 4:04.95.

1600 meter — 1, Avery Salomon, Gothenburg, 6:35.74. 2, Arissa Ackerman, Gothenburg, 6:51.50. 3, Peyton Eby, Overton, 1:07.46.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 18.64. 2, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 19.72. 3, Peyton Eby, Overton, 6:53.00.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 50.27. 2, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 55.69. 3, Logan Hilbers, Gothenburg,57.51.

4x100 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 55.42. 2, Cozad, 59.12. 3, Gothenburg, 1:03.66.

4x400 relay — 1, Cozad, 4:35.08. 2, Gothenburg, 4:40.37. 3, Overton, 5:02.40.

Shot Put — 1, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 33-9. 2, Carly Jensen, Gothenburg, 29-10. 3, Addisyn Streeter, Gothenburg, 27-6.5.

Discus — 1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 122.10. 2, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 102-8. 3, Maddie Spaulding, Cozad, 97-11.

High Jump — 1, Taylor Howell, Cozad, 4-8. 2, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 4-6. 3, Megan Dyer, Cozad, 4-6.

Pole Vault — 1, Blair Brennan, Overton, 8-3. 2, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 8-3. 3, Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, 8-3

Long Jump — 1, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 16-2. 2, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 15-4. 3, Hannah Devlin, Gothenburg, 14-6

Triple Jump — 1, Clara Evert, Gothenburg, 29-3.5. 2, Jolee Ryan, Overton, 28-6.5. 3, Ashlyn Florell, Overton, 27-10.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak