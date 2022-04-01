Cozad hosts Overton and Gothenburg in triangular on Tuesday

COZAD — Cozad hosted Gothenburg and Overton in a triangular on Tuesday. No team scores were kept.
Boys individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter — 1, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 11.56. 2, Aaron Sandoval, Cozad, 11.96. 3, Cord Chytka, Cozad, 11.99.
200 meter — 1, Alex Werner, Cozad, 23.99. 2, Zach Harbur, Gothenburg, 24.57. 3, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 24.76.
400 meter — 1, Alex Werner, Cozad, 55.57. 2, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 56.04. 3, Zach Harbur, Gothenburg, 56.21.
800 meter — 1, Aaron Sandoval, Cozad, 2:17.42. 2, Nathan Sager, Gothenburg, 2:19.43. 3, Isaiah Urman, Gothenburg, 2:21.14.
1600 meter — 1, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 5:08.51. 2, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 5:15.66. 3, Hayden Muirhead, Overton, 5:51.09.
3200 meter — 1, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 11:18.56. 2, Abel Fores, Gothenburg, 11:50.20. 3, Chance Karges, Cozad, 13:37.74.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Trey Stevens, Gothenburg, 17.25. 2, Nolan Wetovick, Cozad, 18.68. 3, Sean Meints, Gothenburg, 19.18.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Sean Meints, Gothenburg, 47.18. 2, Rey Tiller, Gothenburg, 50.31.
4x100 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 46.40. 2, Cozad, 50.53. 3, Gothenburg, 52.98.
4x400 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 3:55.17. 2, Cozad, 3:57.92. 3, Gothenburg, 4:02.71.
4x800 relay — 1, Kurt Kuhlman, Gothenburg, 9:31.79.
Shot Put — 1, Jaden Cervantes, Cozad, 48-11.75. 2, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 40-7. 3, Bennett Geiken, Gothenburg, 39-7.5
Discus — 1, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 142-10. 2, Elijah Boryca, Cozad, 123-8. 3, Tucker Keith, Gothenburg, 113-10.
High Jump — 1, Monty Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 5-8. 2, Kooper Koehn, Gothenburg, 5-4. 3, Trey Stevens, Gothenburg, 5-2. 3, Nathan Sager, Gothenburg, 5-2.
Pole Vault — 1, Tra Rossell, Gothenburg, 11-3. 2, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 10-9. 3, Tyler Trumbley, Gothenburg, 10-3.
Long Jump — 1, Alaric Jesseph, Gothenburg, 19-1.25. 2, Cord Chytka, Cozad, 18-1.25. 3, Bronson Long, Gothenburg, 17-6.75.
Triple Jump — 1, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 37-7. 2, Caden Neels, Gothenburg, 34-0.75
Girls individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 13.01. 2, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 13.47. 3, Blair Brennan, Overton, 13.67.
200 meter — 1, Kiley Porter, Cozad, 30.90. 2, Addison Luther, Overton, 30.95. 3, Emaleigh Rosse, Gothenburg, 32.29.
400 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 1:06.37. 2, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 1:07.46. 3, Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:08.17.
800 meter — 1, Lilanna Wylie, Cozad, 3:26.31. 2, Stephanie Magnusen, Overton, 3:38.43. 3, Taeh Soe, Cozad, 4:04.95.
1600 meter — 1, Avery Salomon, Gothenburg, 6:35.74. 2, Arissa Ackerman, Gothenburg, 6:51.50. 3, Peyton Eby, Overton, 1:07.46.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 18.64. 2, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 19.72. 3, Peyton Eby, Overton, 6:53.00.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 50.27. 2, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 55.69. 3, Logan Hilbers, Gothenburg,57.51.
4x100 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 55.42. 2, Cozad, 59.12. 3, Gothenburg, 1:03.66.
4x400 relay — 1, Cozad, 4:35.08. 2, Gothenburg, 4:40.37. 3, Overton, 5:02.40.
Shot Put — 1, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 33-9. 2, Carly Jensen, Gothenburg, 29-10. 3, Addisyn Streeter, Gothenburg, 27-6.5.
Discus — 1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 122.10. 2, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 102-8. 3, Maddie Spaulding, Cozad, 97-11.
High Jump — 1, Taylor Howell, Cozad, 4-8. 2, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 4-6. 3, Megan Dyer, Cozad, 4-6.
Pole Vault — 1, Blair Brennan, Overton, 8-3. 2, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 8-3. 3, Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, 8-3
Long Jump — 1, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 16-2. 2, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 15-4. 3, Hannah Devlin, Gothenburg, 14-6
Triple Jump — 1, Clara Evert, Gothenburg, 29-3.5. 2, Jolee Ryan, Overton, 28-6.5. 3, Ashlyn Florell, Overton, 27-10.